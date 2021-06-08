RENTON — Add another title to DK Metcalf’s increasingly long resume — documentarian.

Or, at least, the subject of one.

Tuesday, following a Seahawks OTA (organized team activity) Metcalf was asked for details about his training process for his memorable 100-meter run last month when he ran a 10.37 at the USATF Golden Games.

“Be looking for a documentary,’’ Metcalf said slyly.

So when might that come out?

“It’s in the works,’’ Metcalf said.

For now, Metcalf is focused on a different kind of film — that of the offense of the team’s new offensive coordinator, Shane Waldron.

Metcalf and a number of the team’s veteran players are getting their first on-field work of this offseason, with roughly 50 players having sat out the first two weeks of what are voluntary workouts.

About 75 players were on the field Tuesday, though a number of key vets were still absent such as safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs, receiver Tyler Lockett, running back Chris Carson, left tackle Duane Brown and defensive linemen Carlos Dunlap, Benson Mayowa, Al Woods and Aldon Smith.

Those present included quarterback Russell Wilson, linebacker Bobby Wagner, and all of the other key members of the receiving/tight end corps aside from Lockett.

The team was on the field for roughly 45 minutes, with the work of installing the offense still in its infant stages. And the Seahawks also figure to do all they can to keep any major modifications under wraps as long as possible.

But asked for an early impression of the offense, Metcalf used the same word coach Pete Carroll did last month — intricate.

“I mean, it’s very intricate,’’ Metcalf said. “But (Waldron is) a hungry coach, and that’s what I like about him. He’s always trying to learn something new, not only about the players but about the game of football and about offense and always coming up with new ways to just try to get his playmakers the ball.’’

Waldron comes to Seattle after four years with the Los Angeles Rams, where he spent the past three years coordinating the team’s passing game under head coach Sean McVay. He also spent a season with Washington in 2016 as offensive quality control coach as well as two years with the Patriots in 2008-09 as a quality control coach and working with tight ends.

Waldron’s background with McVay and Gruden has led to the obvious conclusion that he will turn Seattle’s offense into something of Rams North, while surely keeping some of the elements that the Seahawks have used throughout Wilson’s tenure that specifically suit his game, such as the zone read.

The Rams have been among the leaders in play-action during McVay’s tenure while also emphasizing shorter routes — Jared Goff averaged just 6.2 air yards per attempt, one of the lowest for a starter in the NFL in 2020, while Wilson averaged 8.6, among the highest.

So, the thought is to expect a lot of that philosophy now with Seattle.

But Metcalf said it may not be quite that simple.

“It’s a lot of different kinds of routes that people haven’t seen from either team that he’s coached,’’ Metcalf said. “So I’m just excited to get to work with him and get to home in on those other skills.’’

Of course, Metcalf would hardly give away state secrets, so read into it at your own risk. Seattle will undoubtedly try to throw as many surprises as it can on the Colts when the regular season opens Sept. 12.

But Metcalf said trying to get an early handle on the offense is one reason he was among the vets who showed up for the last week of OTAs — Seattle is holding four of its allotment of 10 this week. The offseason program concludes next week with a mandatory three-day minicamp, when it is expected that basically everyone will show up.

“It’s a new offense so a lot of different new things to learn,’’ Metcalf said. “So, I mean that’s why one reason why we’re here in OTAs just to get our feet wet with the offense, just trying to you know make as many mistakes as we can early so during the season, during training camp, it’s going to be smooth sailing.’’

The Seahawks were one of 21 teams to release a statement through the NFL Players Association in April that they would not take part in voluntary, on-field drills during the offseason program due to continued concerns over COVID-19. Players have been taking part fully in virtual meetings.

But most teams have had pretty regular attendance as the offseason program has progressed, and Metcalf said player leaders talked and decided recently to come back. About 40 young players have taken part in all of the workouts, while those who show up this week will take part in seven of 13 overall.

“I know the vets and the leaders of the team had a long conversation and they decided that we should come back and we all showed up as a team with the few along the way who are coming later this week,’’ Metcalf said. “So our vets handled the situation very, very carefully and I think they made the correct decision.’’

Notes

Seattle on Tuesday signed receiver Travis Toivonen of North Dakota to take the spot on the roster of tight end Nick Guggemos, who had been waived the day before. Toivonen is listed at 6-4, 212 and had 139 receptions for 1,719 yards and 13 TDs in four years at North Dakota.

Seattle also announced on Tuesday that safety Ryan Neal signed his exclusive rights tender. The team tendered Neal earlier this year, effectively binding him to the team. Neal gets a non-guaranteed base salary of $920,000.