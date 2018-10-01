Pete Carroll seemed empathetic toward Earl Thomas the Monday after the Seahawks' free safety appeared to flip the bird at the Seattle sideline as he was carted off the field with a leg injury. The Seahawks now have to make some personnel moves to replace Thomas and injury TE Will Dissly in the lineup.

The morning after Seahawks safety Earl Thomas appeared to shoot the Seahawks’ sideline an obscene one-fingered salute as he was carted off the field in Arizona with a broken leg, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was no longer bothering to try to convince anyone that Thomas’ gesture might have meant anything other than what everyone thought.

Monday, on Carroll’s weekly day-after-game radio show on ESPN 710 Seattle, the coach said he thinks anyone criticizing Thomas should “give him a little slack,’’ while understanding Thomas’ frustration in the moment.

In post-game interviews on Sunday, Carroll’s reaction to Thomas’ gesture was initially try to deflect the issue: “It’s a big stadium,’’ Carroll said when asked who Thomas might have meant the finger for.

As the dust settles Monday morning in the aftermath of Seattle’s 20-17 win in Arizona, both Thomas and the Seahawks are faced with uncertainty.

As he was being driven off the field with his leg in an air cast, Thomas was immediately aware that not only was his season over, so, too, was his chance at getting a significant contract from the Seahawks or any other team. Negotiating a new contract likely becoming a lot more complicated as Thomas now embarks on the road of recovering from his second significant injury in less than two years as he turns 30. (He broke that same leg in a 2016 game against Carolina.)

“People that are criticizing whatever happened don’t understand that this is an earth-shattering moment for a kid,’’ Carroll said, saying Thomas “Went right to what it’s going to take to get back. He had it all just totally figured out and this is as emotional as you can get.’’

“Give him a little slack. This is a very, very difficult moment that most people would never understand what it’s about,’’ Carroll said.

Carroll reiterated that he felt the team and Thomas had come to a good understanding of how to handle the rest of the season after the controversy the previous week over Thomas deciding not to practice twice and then saying he would continue to take steps to protect himself.

“We had made sense of the situation that Earl was dealing with and he was clear about it moving forward,’’ Carroll said.

All that is moot now as Thomas is done for the year and will likely soon be placed on the Injured Reserve list. That assures Thomas will receive the rest of his $8.5 million salary for this season and means that at the end of the season he can become an unrestricted free agent.

Carroll also said the team will have to make a roster move over the next day or so to replace tight end Will Dissly, also out for the season with a patellar tendon injury. Carroll said the team could call up one or both practice squad tight ends — Darrell Daniels and Marcus Lucas — and he said Ed Dickson will be ready to go when he is eligible to come off the Non-Football Injury list following the sixth games against the Raiders. That means Dickson could play against Detroit on Oct. 28.

Carroll also said linebacker K.J. Wright may be out a few more weeks after having had arthroscopic knee surgery, meaning Seattle will hope Mychal Kendricks remains available.

But he said Chris Carson, Ethan Pocic and Dion Jordan should all be available Sunday against the Rams.