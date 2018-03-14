The Seahawks saw cornerback DeShawn Shead sign with the Lions Wednesday but reeled in veteran edge rusher Barkevious Mingo.

The Seahawks lost one defensive player in free agency but gained another Wednesday as cornerback DeShawn Shead signed with the Detroit Lions while Seattle reeled in defensive end/linebacker Barkevious Mingo, according to multiple reports.

Mingo, the sixth overall pick of the Browns in 2013 out of LSU, played last year with the Colts with two sacks in six starts in 16 games.

He has nine sacks in his career and is likely being viewed as primarily a a situational edge rusher but maybe also with the ability to play some strongside linebacker, similar to the kind of role Bruce Irvin used to have with the Seahawks. Seattle’s starting strongside linebacker last year was Michael Wilhoite who is now a free agent.

Mingo, listed at 6-4, 239, was reported to have received a two-year contract worth $6.8 million overall and $3.2 million guaranteed with a $2.2 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1 million and $3 million as well as other incentives.

Mingo is the first outside free agent Seattle has signed during the free agent signing period.

Shead, meanwhile, had been with the Seahawks since 2012 and was a fulltime starter at cornerback in 2016 before suffering a knee injury in a divisional playoff game that held him out until just the final two games of the 2017 season.

The team released Shead on Monday keeping firm to a promise they had made him last year when he signed a one-year contract. The Seahawks had hoped to get Shead back but he instead signed with the Lions after taking a visit there Wednesday — the first visit he had been scheduled to take.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Shead got a one-year contract worth $3.5 million that can grow to $6.5 million with playtime incentives.

Shead becomes the third Seattle free agent to sign elsewhere, joining tight end Jimmy Graham (Packers) and receiver Paul Richardson (Washington).

The Seahawks have now lost three cornerbacks in the last week with Richard Sherman released and then signing with the 49ers and the Seahawks also releasing Jeremy Lane. Byron Maxwell remains an unrestricted free agent and it’s thought the team will prioritize signing him.