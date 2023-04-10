Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, one of the more controversial prospects in the 2023 NFL draft, is expected to visit the Seahawks in “the coming days,” according to noted NFL writer Peter King of NBCSports.com. ESPN reported the visit will happen Tuesday.

Teams are allowed to host 30 top prospects at their facilities for interviews and physicals — or, what are called “top 30 visits” — in preparation for the draft April 27-29.

Carter has been viewed as potentially going in the top five, if not higher. Seattle holds the fifth overall pick via Denver in the trade for Russell Wilson a year ago.

The news of a potential visit from Carter is especially noteworthy as Carter’s draft stock has been viewed as fluctuating greatly due in large part to his decision last month to plead no contest to charges of reckless driving and racing in regard to a January incident that left two others dead.

Carter was arrested on March 1 following a car wreck in January in which Georgia football player Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed.

According to ESPN and other outlets, police alleged that LeCroy was driving an SUV that was racing Carter’s SUV before the wreck. According to ESPN, police stated LeCroy’s SUV was going 104 mph when it left the road and hit two power poles and several trees. Police later said LeCroy’s blood alcohol concentration was .197, about 2 ½ times the legal limit in Georgia.

After being arrested and charged, Carter pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charges and was sentenced to 12 months of probation, a $1,000 fine and 80 hours of community service and also required attend a state-approved defensive driving course.

His attorney, Kim Stephens, told ESPN that by resolving the charges, the state of Georgia was forever barred from bringing additional charges against Carter.

News of the charges was revealed during the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, and Carter left the combine briefly before returning. As a result, he did not take part in on-field drills at the combine.

Carter later participated in positional drills at a Pro Day in March at Georgia but weighed in at 323 pounds, nine pounds more than he had weighed at the combine.

All 32 NFL teams were reported to have attended his pro day workout, according to NFL.com, which also reported that Carter “struggled toward the end of his workout” during his drills.

The combination of Carter’s legal issues and his pro day workout has led to speculation that teams at the top of the draft — including the Seahawks — may have cooled in their interest.

But King reported that isn’t necessarily the case, writing in is weekly Football Morning in America column that: “Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter is due to visit two teams in the top seven, Seattle (five) and Las Vegas (seven), in the coming days. How can Vegas GM Dave Ziegler and Seattle GM John Schneider finish their evaluation of Carter before sitting down with him at length? They can’t. So if you hear, ‘Carter’s out in Seattle,’ for instance, it’s just not feasible.”

It was reported last week that Carter’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, had told teams that Carter would only visit teams that have picks in the top 10 because Rosenhaus believed that Carter would not last beyond the top 10.

“I’m confident Jalen will go in the top 10,” Rosenhaus said, according to ESPN. “He’s a good person, a family man, loves football and is a generational talent.”

Schneider was asked about Rosenhaus’ stance last week on his weekly appearance on Seattle Sports 710 AM and said, “Agents are gonna advise their clients how they deem fit. Obviously, I’m sure a lot of people want to spend time with Jalen. There’s only so much time you have with these guys. There’s only a couple of weeks post-combine before the draft to be flying around the country. It takes a ton of time to set up all these visits and everything, even just our (top) 30 visits we have. … It’s a process. I’m sure Drew had a reason and Jalen had a reason for cutting it off at a certain point. That’s their prerogative. I really don’t have an opinion one way or the other on that.”

Certainly, the Seahawks have needs on the defensive line that Carter — who was listed at 6-3, 314 at the combine — could fill.

Seattle signed Dre’Mont Jones, who played the last four years with Denver, as a defensive end, and also brought back Jarran Reed during the free agency period.

But the Seahawks also released veteran defensive linemen Shelby Harris, Al Woods and Quinton Jefferson in salary-cap cutting moves, and also so far have let Poona Ford go unsigned as a free agent — Ford remains unsigned by any team — leaving the Seahawks with some holes to fill up front.

Carter had been regarded as potentially being the top pick in the draft before his legal issues as well as the Bears trading the first overall selection to Carolina, which seems more likely to want to take a quarterback than did the Bears, who now pick at nine.

That trade means that three of the top four teams in the draft — Carolina at one, Houston at two and Indianapolis at three — are all now perceived as likely wanting to take quarterbacks, potentially leaving Carter available at No. 5. Or if not Carter, then Alabama edge Will Anderson Jr.

The Seahawks, at the least, appear to be doing their usual “due diligence,” in case Carter is an option.