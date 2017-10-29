Big tight end says he’s healthy and shows his worth with two touchdowns, including the game-winner with 21 seconds left

Sunday began with an NFL Network report saying the Seahawks would be willing to trade tight end Jimmy Graham if they could get a good left tackle in return.

The day ended with Graham showing why the team had emphatically denied the rumor almost as quickly as it erupted.

It was Graham’s 18-yard touchdown catch with 21 seconds left that gave the Seahawks one of their more memorable victories in recent years, 41-38 over Houston, the second of two touchdowns he scored in the final 5:37.

“No one guarded me, which is awesome,’’ said Graham, who also met the media for the first time this season Sunday, of his winning touchdown.

Maybe it was a play anyone could have made — the Texans seemed to somehow not even realize Graham was on the field.

But the Seahawks weren’t surprised it was Graham who made the play, the kind they envisioned happening often when they traded a first-round draft choice and center Max Unger for him in the spring of 2015 (also getting a fourth-rounder back).

“He gets open a lot,’’ said quarterback Russell Wilson. “That was pretty open.’’

And the Seahawks made it clear Graham will continue to do his getting open in Seattle for the rest of this season despite the NFL Network report.

Before the game Carroll told another NFL Network reporter that, “We are not trading Jimmy Graham’’ calling the report “total bull—-.’’

Seahawks general manager John Schneider reiterated that sentiment a little later during his weekly pregame radio show saying, “Jimmy is not, he is not being traded. So he will be here.’’

That Graham is in the last year of a contract paying him $10 million per season with no guarantee he will be back in Seattle beyond 2017 has helped lead to the rumors, as has the fact the Seahawks have been known to be interested in trying to acquire offensive line help before the trade deadline passes Tuesday at 1 p.m.

In what might well fit the definition of irony, it was Seattle cornerback Richard Sherman — himself the subject of trade rumors the team confirmed in the offseason — who volunteered adamant praise for the way Carroll and Schneider quickly defused the Graham trade talk Sunday.

“Jimmy made big catches in the middle of some drama,’’ Sherman said. “There are fake reports out there that say we are trading Jimmy Graham. He has to deal with that kind of stress, which is untrue. Thankfully our GM and our head coach come out and they are very transparent about everything and put those to rest because he’s a great player and a great teammate and he’s played that way this season.’’

Graham wasn’t asked specifically about the trade rumors or his Seattle future, but said that despite some up and down moments this season he feels better physically than last season when he was coming off a serious knee injury suffered in Nov., 2015.

“I’m still rehabbing every day,’’ Graham said. “Compared to where I was last year a big leap forward as far as pain goes. Last year was a struggle for me. It feels good to be able to practice on Thursdays this year.’’

Willson plays Johnny on the spot

Given that every point mattered, one critical sequence came early in the game when Seahawks tight end Luke Willson fell on a loose ball that was originally ruled to be an incomplete pass, appearing to force Seattle to have to settle for a field goal in the first quarter.

On the play, Wilson was hit by Houston’s Jadeveon Clowney as he wound up to throw, leading to the initial call of incomplete. But Seattle challenged the ruling and when replay showed that it was a fumble, Seattle instead got the ball at the 20.

Willson said he wasn’t sure if it was a fumble but that, “We talk about it all the time like ‘Hey you never know,’’’ he said. Willson, in fact, said he was also unclear of the rules and initially wasn’t sure why Seattle was challenging — fumbles cannot be recovered by an offensive player beyond the line of scrimmage in the final two minutes or on fourth down but can be in other situations.

Carroll said the coaches upstairs “did a great job to jump on that one’’ in telling him to challenge.

Given a reprieve, Seattle scored two plays later to tie the game at 14.