The Seahawks and the other 31 NFL teams now know the dates of the major events of their offseason programs.

Now to see who shows up and for what, with the NFL Players Association continuing to advise its members not to take part in on-field drills that are voluntary.

First up for Seattle is its rookie mini-camp, which the NFL announced Thursday is set for May 14-16.

The rookie mini-camp is when teams traditionally get their first on-field look at drafted players, undrafted rookie free agents and others who take part on a tryout basis.

However, the NFL has already told teams they can have no more than five tryout players as a COVID-19 protocol.

Seattle already was set to have a smaller-than-usual contingent for the camp with just three draft picks and what are so far 12 known signings of undrafted free agents, and another rookie player added through the league’s international pathway program.

Advertising

When Seattle last held a rookie mini-camp in 2019 it had 68 players on its official roster for the weekend, with 11 draft picks and 12 signed UDFAs

The tryout players not only allow teams to look at a number of players they may be interested in signing — Benson Mayowa was famously signed in 2013 after attending rookie minicamp on a tryout basis — but fill out the rosters to help run drills (teams, for instance, usually bring in multiple quarterbacks on a tryout basis to make sure they have enough who can throw passes all weekend).

But the NFLPA has also told rookies that the minicamp is officially voluntary and is pushing for players not to attend for COVID-19-related safety reasons.

The NFL also announced Seattle’s dates for OTAs, or Organized Team Activities, when 11-on-11 non-contact workouts are allowed.

Seattle’s dates for its 10 allowed OTAs are: May 24, 26-27 and June 1, 3-4 and 7-10.

However, OTAs are officially voluntary and the NFLPA is advising players not to attend for safety reasons.

Advertising

The Seahawks are among 21 teams who have released statements through the NFLPA saying they plan to sit out the on-field portion of OTAs.

Some of those 21 teams have released statements saying “many’’ players will not attend but not necessarily all players.

Seattle’s statement, though, indicated that no players plan to take part in on-field drills — players have been participating in virtual meetings and workouts.

Many teams that did not issue statements are those who have a higher number of players who have bonuses tied to taking part in voluntary workouts.

However, Seattle does not typically include such bonuses in contracts. The only Seahawk player listed as having such a bonus is safety Quandre Diggs, at $100,000. However, that was part of a contract he signed with Detroit in 2018 before being traded to Seattle in 2019. Diggs has taken to Twitter to indicate he is okay with giving up the money.

Seattle’s mandatory minicamp is set for June 15-17. Players can be fined for not attending, and the statements of teams such as the Seahawks indicate they plan to show up for that — Seattle’s statement said players will “not participate in voluntary in-person workouts.’’

Advertising

The league and the NFLPA are likely to continue discussing the parameters of the offseason program, however.

In apparent anticipation of the beginning of offseason drills, the league told teams on Wednesday that they should offer COVID-19 vaccines to all rookies and that they should “highlight to all players that vaccinations may help players avoid missed practices and games, and therefore may have a competitive impact for the club,’’ according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The league also informed teams that the league will transition back to regular-season COVID-19 protocols beginning May 17. Among those protocols, as revealed by NFL Network media, are a maximum of 15 players in the weight room at one time, no more than five tryouts or visits from players each week, no club-organized social gatherings and no in-person player media interviews.