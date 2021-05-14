COVID-19 restrictions meant the Seahawks had just 31 players available for the first day of their annual rookie minicamp Friday, which meant the team was on the field at the VMAC for only about an hour or so.

But that proved enough time for coach Pete Carroll to marvel at his first in-person glance at the likes of second-round draftee receiver D’Wayne Eskridge (“he looks very quick, very strong,’’ Carroll said) and 6-foot-8 sixth-round pick offensive tackle Stone Forysthe (“a monster of a man”).

The most intriguing player in attendance, though, wasn’t a rookie.

Instead, Friday also offered Carroll one of his best glimpses yet at 2020 second-rounder Darrell Taylor, who did not play last season while still recovering from surgery to repair a shin injury suffered in 2019 while at Tennessee, which is why he was eligible for the camp.

“This is hugely important for him,’’ Carroll said of Taylor getting some needed reps. The Seahawks saw Taylor for just one week of practice last year prior to the wild card playoff game against the Rams.

Then, the thought was Taylor’s role would primarily be as a defensive end, specifically in the rush end position the Seahawks call LEO.

Advertising

But Friday, Taylor was playing mostly the strongside linebacker position, a move that could determine if the Seahawks will retain any interest in re-signing veteran K.J. Wright, who remains a free agent.

Taylor will also continue to be a rush end, and the role the team is prepping him for now is essentially the same one that Bruce Irvin had to begin the 2020 season. Irvin played SLB in the base defense then switched to rush end in the nickel.

When Irvin suffered a season-ending knee injury in week two, Wright moved from the weakside linebacker spot to playing strongside in the base defense with rookie Jordyn Brooks playing the WLB spot in the base. In the nickel Wright moved back to WLB.

But the team now appears to want to hand the fulltime WLB spot to Brooks, which means if Wright came back it would likely be as the strongside backer.

Conversely, if Taylor shows he is healthy and can fill the SLB spot — which in the base defense is on the field roughly 30-40% of the time in a normal game — then there may be no need for Wright. Seattle also has third-year veteran Cody Barton, a third-rounder in 2019, who can play SLB.

One non-pads rookie minicamp practice is not much to go on, and asked for an assessment of how Taylor made it through, Carroll said he had to look at the film noting “it was the first time I had a chance to see him.’’

Advertising

For Taylor, though, it was a momentous event after sitting out almost all of last season.

“I honestly didn’t want to get off the field,’’ he said. “… I just wanted to soak it in.’’

It was the first time Taylor had talked to the media since the day he was drafted at 48th overall, the Seahawks making the uncommon move of trading up to get him.

At that time, the Seahawks said they were confident he would be ready for the season, noting Taylor had been able to be examined by doctors before visits to team facilities were shut down due to COVID.

Instead, Taylor’s injury turned into a months-long saga of frustration and mystery.

“It was pretty hard,’’ Taylor said.

Taylor clarified he did not need another surgery, saying instead the leg simply didn’t heal as expected.

Advertising

“It just wasn’t working,’’ he said.

A turning point, Taylor said, arrived when he got a stem cell injection in the leg in Dallas in November.

That led to Taylor being able to work out more and eventually to practice for one week. He looked good enough that Carroll said later had Seattle made a deep run in the playoffs that Taylor might have been able to take part.

Taylor, though, still has some work to do to get fully right.

He said he’s down to 245 pounds from his listed 267 as a result of the inactivity, but that he is beginning to put weight back on and hopes to play at 260 in the fall.

And Carroll, when asked if Taylor is 100%, said “that’s how we’re approaching it’’ but then, maybe remembering some of the optimistic comments of last season, said that may be “a little bit of wishful thinking’’ that Taylor’s leg issues are in the past but “we’re feeling like that is behind him.’’

What no one seems worried about is Taylor adjusting to strongside linebacker.

Sponsored

Taylor said he saw plenty of action at LSB at Tennessee and that “it’s not really new to me.’’

Carroll noted that the biggest difference is being asked to drop more in coverage as a pass defender but that Taylor showed in college he can handle it.

“This is not going to be a challenge for him to learn the position,’’ Carroll said.

What will be is being able to stay on the field consistently enough in offseason camps and training camp to show he can be depended on fulltime once the season begins. If not, the team could conceivably reach out again to Wright, unless he signs with another team before then.

Taylor sounded confident he’ll be just fine, saying when he’s on the field “I don’t think about the injury at all.’’

But Taylor also recently took a big move to try to assure last season remains as firmly in the unhappy past as possible by switching jersey numbers from 58 to 52.

Advertising

“I didn’t want to wear 58 anymore because I didn’t want it to be a representation of last year,’’ he said.

Once he tossed aside 58, Taylor said choosing a new number was an easy call for an intensely personal reason.

Taylor explained he decided on 52 because his mother, Peggy Tyler, wore 25 when she played basketball at Hopewell (Va.) High School. Tyler died of breast cancer in 2013 when Taylor was a sophomore in high school.

“She was really good at basketball,’’ Taylor said. “I wear 52 to represent her. .. it’s the perfect number to go with to represent my mother.’’