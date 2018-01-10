The Seahawks have drafted 15 offensive linemen since 2010, more than any NFL team. Just one has received a contract extension. Cable evaluated and was tasked with developing them — but rarely seemed to produce a formidable front. And yet the blame falls on Bevell?

Editor’s note: After this column was posted, Tom Cable was fired. Here’s the latest.

With apologies to Howard Schultz and Clay Bennett, Darrell Bevell might have been the most loathed sports figure in Seattle over the past three years. Ever since he denied Marshawn Lynch the ball at the goal line vs. the Patriots, the offensive coordinator’s name has been synonymous with failure and frustration among Seahawks fans.

Seemed anyone with a Twitter account would blame Bevell for every offensive shortcoming the Seahawks experienced since Super Bowl XLIX. And though some of the criticism was warranted, I’m here to tell you Bevell was not the problem.

But offensive-line coach Tom Cable might be.

The Seahawks, however, felt otherwise, as they fired the Bevell late Tuesday night. After seven seasons, two Super Bowl appearances and one Lombardi Trophy, the offensive coordinator departed with no immediate landing spot in sight.

Most fans, it seems, are rejoicing — as indicated by a Twitter poll in which 63 percent of the respondents labeled his ouster as “great news.” What they don’t realize, though, is that nobody in his position would have been able to do great things.

Offensively speaking, the difference between the Seahawks’ Super Bowl runs and the past two seasons has been their ability to run the ball. They had the NFL’s highest-paid offensive line in 2013, the eighth-highest-paid line in 2011, and Marshawn Lynch running behind it both years.

Cable received mountains of credit for developing a bruising ground game that wore down opponents and allowed the Seahawks to win the war of attrition. But without that top-dollar talent, Cable since then has not produced anything resembling top-dollar results.

Did you know the Seahawks have drafted 15 offensive linemen since 2010? That’s more than any NFL team. Do you know how many of those linemen have received a contract extension? One — center Justin Britt.

Picks such as John Moffitt, Terry Poole and Rees Odhiambo have essentially disintegrated, and first-rounder Germain Ifedi led the NFL in penalties this season. Hyped acquisitions such as Garry Gilliam and Jamarcus Webb have already been forgotten about.

Cable evaluated these guys and was tasked with developing them — but rarely seemed to produce a formidable front.

And yet … the blame falls on Bevell?

Remember, Bevell was calling the plays in 2015 when Russell Wilson led the league in passer rating despite being tied for third in sacks taken. The Seahawks also were in the top three in big-play percentage every year from 2012-2015 (a big-play being a rush of more than 10 yards and a pass of more than 25), which at least somewhat the byproduct of play-calling.

It’s not Bevell’s fault that Seattle has gone through 16 running backs over the past three seasons. It’s not Bevell’s fault that Seattle’s line was ranked the worst in the league in 2016 and trended toward the bottom most of this season. And it’s not Bevell’s fault that the Seahawks could have finished 12-4 had Blair Walsh converted three makeable field-goal attempts.

I’m not saying Bevell is a genius. He never seemed to figure out how to properly utilize tight end Jimmy Graham, and the fact that the Seahawks were so atrocious in the first quarter this season is inexcusable. Having said that — they almost always figured out a way to move the ball as the game went on.

It isn’t surprising, though, that Carroll would part with Bevell and not Cable based on his news conference last week. Two days after the Seahawks’ season ended, Carroll stressed the importance of re-establishing themselves as a run-first team — and Cable has been the foreman of that operation for seven years.

There’s trust there. There’s history there. But ask yourself honestly — is there a future there?

In that news conference, Carroll cited teams such as the Eagles and Rams as proof that rushing the ball is the key to offensive success. What he didn’t mention is that Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz might have won MVP if he didn’t get hurt, or that Rams QB Jared Goff emerged as a top-tier signal-caller. And he certainly didn’t mention that, in the past 10 years, three Super Bowl teams finished last in the NFL in rushing.

Football isn’t about leaning on what has worked for you in the past. It’s about adapting to the tools that surround you in the present. And based on the personnel they have, the Seahawks aren’t a run-first team. They just aren’t.

Still, it’s sports tradition to pick a scapegoat after a disappointing season, and the Seahawks just picked Bevell. The move will pacify their fans, but it won’t fix their issues.