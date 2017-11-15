Elliott announced Wednesday he will no longer appeal his six-game suspension, which will end just in time for a game against the Seahawks on Dec. 24.

The months-long Ezekiel Elliott suspension drama has finally reached a resolution as the Dallas Cowboys second-year running back announced through his agent Wednesday that he will serve out the rest of his six-game suspension. The NFL Network was among those reporting the news of the statement.

That means Elliott will miss five more games for the Cowboys and then will be eligible to return when Dallas hosts the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 24.

Elliott was handed the suspension after a roughly year-long investigation by the NFL into allegations of domestic violence by former girlfriend Tiffany Thompson.

While the suspension had initially been handed down in August, Elliott had lodged appeals that had allowed him to keep playing before he sat out Sunday’s 27-7 loss to Atlanta.

Wednesday’s announcement now assures he will sit out games for the 5-4 Cowboys against the Eagles, Chargers, Washington, Giants and Oakland before returning for the final two against Seattle and the Eagles.

Elliott led the NFL in rushing last season as a rookie with 1,631 yards and has 783 in eight games this season, which this week ranks third in the NFL.

Dallas is 5-4 and will try to stay in the playoff hunt until the Cowboys can get Elliott back.