For a day in August, D.J. Reed thought his 2020 season was done, the 49ers ready to put him on Injured Reserve and leaving him resigned to spending the year trying to get healthy.

But on Sunday, there Reed was, in a rather bizarre twist of fate making his Seattle debut as the starting nickelback against his old team, turning in one of the game’s key plays, an interception that stopped a San Francisco drive in the first quarter at the Seattle 14 and jumpstarted an eventual 37-27 Seahawks win.

“God works in mysterious ways,’’ Reed said this week via Zoom.

Reed’s career is living proof.

He had not a single scholarship offer from a four-year school of any kind coming out of Independence High School in Bakersfield, Calif., ultimately deciding to walk-on at Fresno State, starting a circuitous road of three schools in three years before his career finally found its footing.

At one point he lived in a two-bedroom apartment with six other teammates, often left sleeping on the couch or the floor, while attending Cerritos (Calif.) College in what was a last-ditch effort to revive his football career.

So, being told by 49ers general manager John Lynch in August that the team didn’t think he could recover quickly enough from a torn pectoral muscle he suffered while bench pressing during a summer workout to make it worth it to keep him on the active roster was, all things considered, not the biggest hurdle Reed has faced along the way.

“I’m just very optimistic,’’ Reed said. “Life is not gonna be smooth, like there’s gonna be bumps in the road, there’s gonna be all type of controversy. So I’m kind of immune to it and I just adapt to what happens.’’

To make clear, the 49ers wanted to keep Reed — he played 31 games for them the past two seasons as a defensive back and returner, after being drafted in the fifth round in 2018

And they told him their plan clearly.

They would waive him as injured, assuming no team would want to take a risk putting in a claim on a player who they felt might not be able to play all season, and then he would revert to San Francisco’s injured reserve list and spend the year getting healthy.

“John Lynch basically said nobody would pick me up because I have a torn pec, because you know the average recovery is six to 12 months,’’ Reed said. “So my mindset kind of went to ‘okay, I’m gonna just take this time to spend with my family and rehab slowly for next year.’’

Said Lynch when the move was made: “Ultimately, (it’s) too difficult to keep a roster spot for something that may go into December.’’

But, the Seahawks foiled the plan by putting in a claim for Reed, which meant they then had to carry him on their 80-man roster during training camp even while he wasn’t healthy enough to do anything (Seattle had the 27th slot in the waiver claim order, meaning at least 26 other teams didn’t think he was worthy of the gamble).

Once the regular season started, Seattle could then put him on the Non-Football Injury list. But during camp, Reed counted as a roster spot the same as Russell Wilson in a year when teams had just 80 instead of the usual 90.

Maybe some thought it was move made just to stick it to a division rival or something.

But the Seahawks say they simply wanted to add a player they legitimately thought could help them this season.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll recalled this week that general manager John Schenider told him at the time that “if we get this guy now he’s not gonna be ready for a while (but) down the schedule there could be a chance for him — he could jump right in. He’s the kind of guy that could jump in quickly and help us if we need him. He (Schneider) called all of it.’’

Reed says he thinks the Seahawks may have been impressed by how he played against them in a 2018 game in Santa Clara when he had the primary responsibility for defending Doug Baldwin. Baldwin had two TDs in the game but neither against Reed, who played 59 snaps and had five tackles in San Francisco’s 26-23 win.

Reed said one of the first things he did when he got the news that the Seahawks had claimed him was check their schedule. He noticed immediately that the first game against the 49ers was Nov. 1, which he felt was a realistic time to be healthy enough to play.

“I told myself, ‘I’m gonna get back for that game,’’’ Reed said. “So that was definitely motivation.’’

Reed did, able to return to practice two weeks ago. At that time, it was unclear where he might fit on the active roster anytime soon.

Then Ugo Amadi hurt his hamstring against Arizona and Reed, suddenly, was needed, officially activated to the 53-man roster last Saturday.

Reed then played 36 snaps against the Niners Sunday, giving up five receptions on nine targets but for a passer rating of just 42.6, and also had one pressure on four blitzes, helping pave the way for a sack by Bobby Wagner.

“He just played like he’s been playing,’’ Carroll said.

With Amadi still out of practice Wednesday, Reed may have to go again Sunday at Buffalo.

It’s exactly what he hoped for when he made the decision out of high school to keep pursuing football, even if football didn’t seem to be pursuing him.

He spent a year as a walk-on at Fresno State sitting out, getting the hint that he was probably not going to get a scholarship anytime soon. With it uncertain if his family could continue to help pay the full tuition for his college as a walk-on, he left after a year, unsure of what he would do next.

“After I left Fresno State I was feeling kind of down, just with what I’m going to do in my life, whether football is gonna work or not (if) I’m gonna just get a regular job,’’ he said. “So it was kind of like a reality check.’’

Ultimately, he decided to keep playing, enrolling at Cerritos College, a two-year college in Norwalk, Calif.

There, he finally caught the attention of coaches from major four-year schools, ultimately offered a scholarship at Kansas State.

He flourished at KSU as both a cornerback and returner, earning all-Big 12 honors both years and named a captain in 2017 for a team that went 8-5 and beat UCLA in the Cactus Bowl.

Those experiences, he said, toughened him up for the harsh reality of the NFL he experienced in August, and understanding quickly that once a door closed with the 49ers, another had opened with the Seahawks, Reed saying he long ago decided to make the best of it in a year of challenges that has also included the recent death of his grandmother.

“I feel like my mindset is just unbreakable, honestly,’’ he said. “I feel like just my whole path that God has put me on has prepared me for for this moment.’’