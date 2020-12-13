If every play didn’t unfold exactly as the Seahawks might have wanted, Seattle ultimately got exactly what it needed Sunday — a blowout of the winless New York Jets to rebound from last week’s stunning home loss to the New York Giants.

The 40-3 win — Seattle’s largest since a 58-0 win over Arizona in 2012, kept Seattle on pace with the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West at 9-4. The Rams are officially in first at the moment due to the head-to-head win last month with the two teams set to play again in Seattle on Dec. 27.

The win also gave Seattle some renewed life in the race for the NFC’s top seed with New Orleans suffering a shocking loss to the Eagles to fall to 10-3.

Not that a win wasn’t expected, of course — the now-0-13 Jets were 16½-point underdogs by the time kickoff arrived.

The Jets played like it, missing three field goals, committing numerous penalties in untimely situations, and otherwise stumbling over themselves much of the day.

Seattle was likewise hardly artful, with three dropped interceptions — two of which might have gone for touchdowns — and one drop of a potential long completion.

But after allowing the Jets to drive for a field goal on the opening possession of the game, Seattle established control.

Russell Wilson threw an early interception when he took a shot in man coverage to DK Metcalf in the end zone.

But otherwise, Wilson was mostly sharp, directing an offense that called for far more of a short, quick passing game after the Giants had success taking away Seattle’s big-play attack.

Wilson threw four touchdown passes — the fifth time this year he has thrown four or more in a game — and now has 36 for the season, setting a career high and franchise single-season record.

And if he might missed a pass or two early, his final stats could hardly dispute that was pretty much a return to form as he hit on 21 of 27 passes for 206 yards.

The Seahawks also rushed for 174 yards, the second-most of the season, with Chris Carson getting 76 yards on 12 carries, just off his season high of 80 yards on 16 carries against Miami.

The Seahawks led 23-3 at the end of a first half in which it felt like Seattle could have been up by much more.

Seattle had two dropped interceptions in the first half — one by Jamal Adams that maybe could have gone for a touchdown — as well as a David Moore drop of a potentially big gain on third down and led to the only time in the half Seattle had to punt.

Still, the Seahawks ultimately got out of the first half what they needed to — a comfortable lead — using a late nine-play, 69-yard drive going mostly with a hurry-up attack that was capped by a 5-yard run by Carson to take a 20-point lead.

Though fitting the way the half unfolded, Jason Myers missed the extra point.

The Jets, meanwhile, saw their kicker, Sergio Castillo — an injury replacement for regular kicker Sam Ficken, who has been out since late October — miss three of four field goal attempts in the first half.

All were from makeable range — 43, 41 and 37 yards — and came on New York’s final three drives of the second quarter, all in the north end zone.

Seattle then moved 75 yards in 11 plays to open the second half — aided by two Jets penalties on third downs — that was capped by a 10-yard pass from Wilson to Will Dissly to make it 30-3. The drive took up 6:27 and if there had been any suspense, there no longer was, the Seahawks getting the kind of feel-good blowout desperately desired after last week.

Another defensive stop led to another quick touchdown drive — this one capped by a Wilson pass of three yards to David Moore — and Seattle had a 37-3 lead with 3:02 to go in the third quarter.

That allowed Seattle to rest Wilson for the final 18 minutes with Geno Smith finally making his Seahawks regular season debut against the team he started his career with, the first time Wilson had not played in a game since being replaced late in a blowout loss to the Rams in 2017.

Seattle cornerback Shaquill Griffin said the Seahawks took the Giants lightly and said the team vowed during its meeting on Monday not to make the same mistake again.

Seattle didn’t and now prepares for its final long regular season trip of the season to Washington next Sunday.

On the same day, the Rams will be playing the hapless Jets, as Seattle and Los Angeles appear fully on course for a de facto NFC West title game at Lumen Field on Dec. 27.