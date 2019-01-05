The Seahawks led the league in rushing with more than 2,500 yards and a 4.8-yard average per carry. Against the Cowboys: 73 yards on 24 carries. And 28 of those came on one run.

ARLINGTON, Texas — On Sunday, when not contemplating the improbable, Kris Richard reportedly will interview for three head-coaching jobs, which is what happens when you call plays for a defense bucking more than two decades of fairly mediocre football. The Cowboys suddenly are going places, too. Either Los Angeles or New Orleans, for the moment.

Maybe further, depending on how far this defense drags them.

The prospects of how far the Cowboys could go — at least before beating the Seahawks 24-22 Saturday in front of 94,327 at JerryWorld — had generally been reduced to what you think of Dak Prescott.

What we saw again Saturday is that Dak, leading the 10th fourth-quarter comeback of his career, is good enough.

Zeke Elliott, with 169 yards total offense, is more than good enough.

But this defense, which stuffed Seattle’s run, is where the Cowboys’ hopes rest.

Dak gets it, if you were wondering.

“You win championships,” he said, “with defense.”

For his part, Dak probably didn’t do much to silence a galaxy of critics, even after winning the 33rd game of a brief tenure. An off-target pass late in the game resulted in an end-zone interception just when it appeared the Cowboys were about to put the game away. Still, it was his only turnover. And as he’s done more often than not, he took the Cowboys down the field again on the next drive. Bulled in for a touchdown on a quarterback sneak. And that was after he’d scored big on style points, nearly crossing the goal line on a somersault.

The rest of his game wasn’t as pretty, but Dak was good enough because the Cowboys’ defense is better. Better than it has been in nearly a decade.

Not that there weren’t a few moments to give a defensive coordinator pause Saturday. Russell Wilson woke up in the second half and finished with a touchdown and 233 yards passing. Even burned Byron Jones, a Pro Bowler in his first season back at cornerback, on a touchdown late. The Cowboys sacked Wilson just once. But, save for a bad read by DeMarcus Lawrence that resulted in a touchdown, the Cowboys kept Wilson in the pocket.

Even as good as Wilson is anywhere on the field, though, the Seahawks’ offense is built on its running game. They led the league in rushing with more than 2,500 yards and a 4.8-yard average per carry.

Against the Cowboys: 73 yards on 24 carries. And 28 of those came on one run.

“We knew they were gonna run the football,”coach Jason Garrett said. “Somehow, some way, we had to find a way to stop it.

“And that’s what we did.”

Get this: Seattle had 9 yards total offense in the first quarter on a trio of three-and-outs that gave the Cowboys’ offense time to find its feet.

Leighton Vander Esch combined with Jaylon Smith for 17 tackles and two pass breakups as the young pair continues to form the Cowboys’ best linebacker tandem in decades. Up front, Lawrence had six tackles, two for losses, and the rotation was its usual high-motor self.

Here’s what you need to remember about this defense, though: It’s not just a bunch of overachievers. There are Pro Bowl-caliber players at every level.

Still a lot to clean up, of course, especially in the passing game. The Saints and Rams present more challenges over the air. But maybe you remember what the Cowboys did against Drew Brees back in November. Held him to 111 yards passing.

Now, if the Cowboys end up near the French Quarter, I wouldn’t expect a repeat performance by the defense. But it’s nice to know they’ve got it in them.

Try to focus on that instead of your doubts about Dak. Breathe deeply. Know that nearly every team that makes a deep run these days is good on only one side of the ball. Besides, even if the Cowboys had a quarterback you liked better than Dak, would you really like his chances in a shootout with Brees or Jared Goff or, dare we say, Pat Mahomes?

As Garrett put it after Saturday’s playoff victory, the Cowboys’ defense “gave us a helluva chance to win this football game.”

Gives them a chance to win a lot more, actually. Fret about Dak if you must, and I might not even argue with you. Just remember that, with this team, it’s all about the defense. Keep telling yourself that, and maybe you can even enjoy the tournament.