INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL announced one side of the matchups for its five international games for the 2022 season Monday morning.

And while the Seahawks were not among the teams named, they could still play a game in Germany, London or Mexico City since they will be an opponent for three of the teams announced as hosts.

Specifically, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — a team Seattle is scheduled to visit in 2022 — was announced to play in the league’s first ever regular-season game in Munich at FC Bayern Munich Stadium.

Two other teams Seattle will play on the road in 2022 — the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints — were also picked for international games. The Cardinals will play a game in Mexico City and the Saints in London at Tottenham Stadium.

At least one report has suggested that Kansas City will be the opponent for Tampa Bay in the game. But for now, Tampa Bay’s opponent remains unknown as the complete schedule for the international games will not be revealed until the full schedule is announced later this spring (likely in May).

The Seahawks have played just one international game, beating the Raiders 27-3 at Wembley Stadium in London in 2018.

Advertising

For years the NFL didn’t necessarily force teams to play internationally, but the league is now requiring all teams to play at least one international game every eight years as part of its efforts to grow the game outside the United States.

In 2021, the league announced that beginning in 2022 up to four teams from the conference that has nine home games that year as part of the expanded 17-game regular season — which this year is the NFC — will be designated to play in an international game as a host team.

Green Bay had been the only team not to play a game in London before Monday’s announcement.

In January, the Seahawks announced they had gotten approval from the NFL to expand marketing and fan engagement efforts in Canada as part of the NFL’s International Home Marketing Area Initiative (IHMA).

As part of that effort, the Seahawks announced they “will also work with the NFL to explore future opportunities to play a regular season game in Canada as part of the NFL’s new rotation of International Series games.”

But no Canadian games have yet been set.