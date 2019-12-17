The Seahawks on Tuesday did not make a move to fill the open spot on their 53-man roster created by receiver Josh Gordon’s indefinite suspension the day before.

But two intriguing names emerged as possibilities to fill that opening, one with some significant ties to the Seahawks: tailback Robert Turbin, who played for the Seahawks from 2012-14 and was the third-leading rusher on the 2013 Super Bowl winners.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported that Turbin was one of two veteran free agent tailbacks the Seahawks worked out Tuesday, the other being Alfred Blue, who played for Houston from 2014-18. Blue had 16 starts for Houston and gained 2,407 in his years there.

Seattle could well turn to one of the two to fill the roster and add another tailback to help back up Chris Carson after losing Rashaad Penny for the season due to a knee injury.

Seattle had just three tailbacks on its roster for Sunday’s game at Carolina: Carson, C.J. Prosise and rookie Travis Homer.

Prosise did not get a carry after a play late in the second quarter when he appeared to have lost a fumble deep in Seattle territory (he was ruled to be down after a review).

Homer got his first carries as a tailback in the game spelling Carson in the second half but has just three for the season.

So, Seattle may well want to add a veteran tailback for the stretch run.

Turbin at least would not need any help finding his way around. He was a Seahawks fourth-round pick in the memorable 2012 draft out of Utah State, where he was teammates with middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, who was taken in the second round that year.

Turbin later became a training camp roommate with another rookie from that class — quarterback Russell Wilson — and the two have long been close (Turbin was among the groomsmen at Wilson’s wedding to Ciara in 2016.)

Turbin gained 354, 264 and 310 yards in his three seasons with Seattle from 2012-14 serving as the backup to Marshawn Lynch as well as often filling the role as a third-down/two-minute back.

The Seahawks waived him in September 2015 after he suffered an ankle injury in the preseason and then-rookie Thomas Rawls emerged (Seattle then also signed Fred Jackson to take Turbin’s role as a third-down back).

Turbin has since played for Cleveland, Dallas and the Colts.

He played just two games for the Colts in 2018 before Indianapolis cut him in November after he spent much of the season dealing with a shoulder injury.

Turbin has not been on a roster this season but did have a tryout with the Raiders in the spring.

He turned 30 on Dec. 2, but the Seahawks obviously would be looking for someone just to fill in for the rest of the regular season and playoffs. Seattle has often turned to veteran players who know the playbook when needing someone to step in quickly.

Penny’s injury was billed as a chance for Prosise to finally live up to the billing of having been a third-round pick in 2016. But he had just 15 yards on five carries before not seeing the ball again after his almost-fumble.

Carroll said Monday of Prosise that he “did fine’’ but also said of the play on which he lost the ball that “he hit the ground and the ball popped out. Kind of a nasty play that can’t happen. We can’t let that happen.’’

Homer, a seventh-round pick out of Miami, had two carries for seven yards, both coming in the fourth quarter.

“It’s so important to kind of break the ice with these guys and get them out there and get them playing,” Carroll said. “You just feel much better about allowing them to contribute. So, I would think Travis has a chance to be in a little bit of the rotation as well next week.”