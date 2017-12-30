Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable could be a candidate to become head coach of the Colts if that job becomes available, according to a report Saturday.

With the Indianapolis Colts expected to fire head coach Chuck Pagano as soon as the 2017 season ends, one name is already being rumored as a possible replacement — Seahawks offensive line coach and assistant head coach Tom Cable.

Michael Silver of the NFL Network floated Cable’s name in a Tweet on Saturday writing that Cable “will get serious consideration.”

One connection between the Seahawks and Colts could make this make a lot of sense. Ed Dodds, who spent 10 years with Seattle from 2007-16 and for the last three was the Seahawks’ senior personnel executive, became the Colts’ vice president of player personnel last spring.

Cable also has previous head coaching experience, having gone 17-27 with the Raiders from 2008-10 including 8-8 in his final season in 2010.

After being fired by the Raiders he quickly joined the Seahawks, named to Seattle’s staff in 2011.

Cable also heads up Seattle’s running game and under his guidance the Seahawks have had some of the best rushing seasons in team history, setting a franchise record with 2,762 rushing yards in 2014 and 2,579 in 2012. Seattle led the NFL in rushing in 2014 and was in the top four every year from 2012-15.

But Seattle’s running game has struggled the last two years without Marshawn Lynch and the offensive line has been cited as a major culprit in the team’s overall offensive issues of the past two seasons leading to some fan and internet speculation about whether the Seahawks would look to shake up its offensive coaching staff.

The 53-year-old Cable played at Snohomish High School before playing a Idaho and then entering coaching. He was also head coach at Idaho from 2000-03.