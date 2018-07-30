The Seahawks could be looking at the veteran to add depth at nickel corner.

As the Seahawks took the field for their fourth practice of training camp Monday morning there were no changes to the team’s 90-man roster from the day before.

But there was a rumor that the Seahawks could be interested in making at least one addition, with Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network stating that Seattle is among the teams talking to veteran free agent cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.

Rapoport wrote that Rodgers-Cromartie “is receiving the most interest from the Seahawks” and that the Chargers are also in the mix.

Rodgers-Cromartie is 31 and has been a free agent since the end of last season, his final of four years with the New York Giants.

He played primarily in the slot for the Giants the last two seasons (in which things got a little rocky last season) and the Seahawks might be looking at him to play in the slot, as well.

Seattle has Justin Coleman as its established slot, or nickel, cornerback. But there isn’t much depth there behind Coleman following the waiving last week of DeAndre Elliott when he did not pass his physical. The Seahawks have been using Neiko Thorpe as a backup slot cornerback in practices so far in camp.

Seattle has 10 players listed as cornerbacks on its roster, but second-year player Mike Tyson is mostly playing safety to add depth at that spot with the absence of Earl Thomas, who remains a hold out.

Another cornerback, Dontae Johnson, has yet to practice after suffering a broken foot during the offseason program.

The Seahawks added Trovon Reed Thursday after the loss of Elliott. But he has been playing primarily as an outside corner in practice.

Rodgers-Cromartie has also played for Arizona, Denver and the Eagles in a career that dates to 2008.