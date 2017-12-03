Mike Davis accounted for 101 offensive yards in the Seahawks' 24-10 win over Philadelphia on Sunday night. Where has this guy been all year? On Seattle's practice squad.

Could it be that the antidote to the Seattle Seahawks’ run game woes has been riding the practice squad all year?

After struggling to establish the run for most of the season, the Seahawks’ ground game got a huge boost Sunday night, in Mike Davis’ second start at tailback this season.

Davis carried 16 times for 64 yards, and also caught four passes for 37 yards to finish with 101 all-purpose yards in Seattle’s big 24-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles at CenturyLink field.

Mike Davis spent the first 10 weeks of the season on Seattle’s practice squad, but has been productive in two starts at RB. Could he be the answer to Seattle’s lack of productivity on the ground?

It was the first 101-yard performance of Davis’ career, and the most yardage generated by a Seahawks tailback this year. (Chris Carson had 100 offensive yards vs. San Francisco on Sept. 17).

Not bad for a guy who was cut by San Francisco in May and spent the first 10 weeks of this season on Seattle’s practice squad, an afterthought to the likes of Carson, Thomas Rawls, J.D. McKissic, C.J. Prosise and Eddie Lacy.

Davis was promoted to the active roster for the first time two weeks ago before the Atlanta game, and he had a modest outing – carrying six times for 18 yards and catching two passes for 41 yards. Davis would likely have earned the start against the 49ers – his former team – last week too. But he hurt his groin late against the Falcons and ended up sitting out the San Francisco game.

Sunday night, in his second career start for Seattle, Davis sparked the run game in a way the Seahawks haven’t seen since they lost Chris Carson to a broken leg at the start of October.

The 5-foot-9, 217-pound tailback made eye-popping plays on three of Seattle’s four scoring drives and was versatile enough to contribute to both the pass and run game.

“I thought he was a real spark,” said Seahawks coach Pete Carroll. The last time we saw him play, before he hurt his groin, he did the same thing. That’s what we got excited about.”

Davis showed off his jitterbug moves on several occasions against Philadelphia, bouncing off a defender and spinning around to pick up six yards on the first quarter drive that set up Blair Walsh’s 46-yard field goal. Two drives later, Davis was out on a route on second-and-4 from the Seahawks’ 39, when he realized that quarterback Russell Wilson was in trouble.

Flushed out of the pocket, Wilson rolled right, pointed at Davis and yelled a direction, and the back beat his man one-on-one, caught a dump off from Wilson and motored upfield for a 23-yard gain. That play kept the drive going and helped set up Wilson’s 11-yard touchdown strike to Jimmy Graham that put Seattle up 10-0.

“That just comes out to Mike Davis being a great football player,” Wilson said. “He had great awareness.

Davis, however, was similarly effusive in praising his quarterback

“Russ is amazing,” Davis said. “With Russ, you never know. I thought he was going to flip it to me from the beginning, but it’s crazy. I swear he looked me off, then threw it.”

That wasn’t the end of their joint heroics either.

Early in the fourth quarter, right after Philadelphia had scored on Nelson Agholor’s touchdown reception, Wilson and Davis connected again.

This time, close to midfield, Wilson scrambled, picked up about six yards, then saw a defender coming and pitched it to Davis, who took it an extra 17 yards before he was finally tackled at the Philadelphia 35.

“I was gonna run for a first down, and the next thing I know, here comes Mike Davis,” Wilson said. “He gets a huge first down that kept the clock running, and we scored on that drive. That was huge. He’s got great feet, he’s physical, and that was a huge run.”

That play set up Wilson’s 15-yard touchdown pass to J.D. McKissic four plays later.

For Davis, a former fourth round draft pick by the 49ers in 2015, this game was validation that he has what it takes to be a starting tailback in the NFL.

“I’ve been waiting for the opportunity since I got drafted. I’m just grateful for the opportunity,” Davis said. “I’m fueled every week. I was on the practice squad for 10 weeks, I’ve been cut twice. So it’s always a chip on my shoulder. Like, I’m always angry.”

Is Davis the long-term answer to Seattle’s problems at running back? It’s early to say, but Carroll likes what he’s seen in two games.

“That’s why we kind of jumped him ahead of the guys, because we thought that he had something that just kind of made him more unique than the other guys at the time,” Carroll said. “He showed it again tonight. He had some beautiful runs in the open field.

“You can see that he’s always working to get another cut, another break. You give him enough chances, he’s going to score some touchdowns in those kinds of situations.”