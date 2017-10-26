Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable says that if everyone is healthy to expect Mark Glowinski and Ethan Pocic to rotate again at left guard against Houston.

While Seahawks center Justin Britt may not practice with the team until Friday as he deals with a sprained ankle suffered against the Giants, both head coach Pete Carroll and offensive line coach Tom Cable said on Wednesday they expect he will be able to play against Houston.

“We are thinking he is working to get back this week,” Carroll said. “It’s going to be a challenge, but we are thinking that. By Friday we will have decided whether he can practice or not. We will give him a couple days.”

Britt has missed just one regular season game since coming to Seattle in 2014, last year against Tampa Bay, also with a sprained ankle. That situation was sort of similar to this one as Britt suffered the injury in the previous game (against the Eagles) and was considered as questionable all week and then didn’t play.

If Britt were to not play then the Seahawks would likely go with rookie Ethan Pocic as the starter at center — Pocic filled in for what were officially listed as six snaps that Britt missed.

But if Britt makes it back then expect Pocic and Mark Glowinski to again split time at left guard as the Seahawks will again be without Luke Joeckel, who against the Giants missed the first of what will likely be four or five games he will miss after having knee surgery.

The two rotated by series against the Giants (with the exception of the series where Pocic had to play center).

Pocic started and from there it was basically a rotation (for what it’s worth, Glowinski played on two of the touchdown drives with Pocic in for one).

While Cable had said last week that ideally the team would find a fulltime left guard and not rotate, he said Wednesday that for now the two will continue to trade off saying each played well enough to continue to earn playing time.

“Both of them were consistent, and we strive for that,” Cable said. “As you know, you’ve heard me say that a lot, and both guys went in there and did their job. That’s what we needed them to do.”

One of Glowinski’s drives was Seattle’s first touchdown, the 22-yard pass from Russell Wilson to Doug Baldwin that Cable said on Wednesday was as good of an example of changing a play at the line of scrimmage as he has seen during his time with the Seahawks.

Wilson noticed that the Giants were blitzing and leaving the middle of the field wide open and adjusted both Baldwin’s route and the protection needed to pick up the pressure.

“You see the investment by the whole group coming to play here,” Cable said. “I think really, the cool thing was that touchdown throw to Doug was just Russell being all over it and making the right check. We weren’t really in a normal personnel group to get that done and he made it happen. In my time in football, that’s really one of the coolest checks and throws that I’ve seen, so I think that’s indicative of where we are as group. We still have a lot of work to do, but we are getting better. … He (Russell Wilson) did the whole thing; he put us in the right play, the right protection, guys did it beautifully from the backs, and all the way out. Doug runs a great route, beats the guy back, and he makes a perfect throw.”

And to Cable, it all showed a sign of progress for an offensive line that has been much maligned.

“I think that we are on track now as a group where we are starting to think like each other,” Cable said. “He (Wilson) knows what we are going up front and the backs know and we are really working off of each other and the communication I think is growing tremendously so I think we are getting close.”