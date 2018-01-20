Zorn hasn't coached since 2012, but he's been involved in the game — including stopping in at a few Seahawks practices. A report Saturday said Seattle had "strong interest" in bringing him back as QB coach.

Could the Seahawks turn to Ring of Honor member Jim Zorn if they decide to make a change at quarterbacks coach?

They just might, according to a report from Michael Lombardi, a former longtime NFL coach and executive, who tweeted on Saturday: “Hearing Seattle has a strong interest in hiring Jim Zorn as their quarterback coach — Zorn has not coached since 2012.”

One complication here is that the Seahawks don’t have an opening at quarterbacks coach. Carl Smith, who has held that position since 2011, remains listed on the team’s website at that spot.

But there was one report that said Smith could be on the way out; while one source said it was possible that Smith could be moved to another position (similar to what occurred last year when Travis Jones went from defensive line coach to senior defensive assistant with Clint Hurtt taking over the DL role) to open up the QB spot for someone else.

Zorn was the first starting quarterback in Seahawks’ history, holding the job from 1976 until midway through the 1983 season. He was passed this year by Russell Wilson and fell into fourth place in career passing yards in team history. Dave Krieg and Matt Hasselbeck hold the top two spots.

Zorn, who will turn 65 in May, was also an offensive assistant for the Seahawks under Dennis Erickson in 1997. He was QB coach for the Seahawks under Mike Holmgren from 2001-07 before becoming the head coach of Washington. He went 8-8 and 4-12 in two years at Washington before being fired. He held QB coach jobs with the Ravens (2010, when he was controversially fired after the season despite the full endorsement of Joe Flacco) and Chiefs (2011-12) but has not coached since.

Zorn has been involved in the game. Last year, former Cal QB and eventual New York Giants draftee Davis Webb said Zorn worked with him before the NFL combine to prepare him for that event, and meetings with teams, in the run-up to the draft.

“He’s been a great asset to me,’’ Webb said last year at the combine. “Every time I bring his name up in the meeting room everybody’s eyes light up because I’m speaking their language because coach Zorn has taught me how to speak that language.”

Zorn has been seen at a few Seahawks practices in the past few years, which isn’t unusual as former players are around regularly. But it would seem to indicate he has remained in touch with coach Pete Carroll.

But Smith’s relationship with Carroll is maybe the longest of any coach on the staff. They first worked together in 1982 when Carroll was the defensive coordinator at North Carolina State and Smith was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Smith, who will turn 70 in April, later worked with Carroll as assistant head coach/quarterbacks coach and tight end coach with the Patriots from 1997-99 and at USC in 2004 when Matt Leinart won the Heisman Trophy.

Changing quarterbacks coach would mean a complete swap of the assistants who work most directly with Wilson. Last week, Seattle fired offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and this week hired Brian Schottenheimer as his replacement. Wilson had Bevell as his OC and Smith as QB coach for all six of his NFL seasons.

While Carroll has yet to comment on any of the coaching changes, it’s thought that one aim of the shake-up is to give some new voices for Wilson, who was being considered as an NFL MVP candidate at midseason but tailed off in the final month as the team lost three of its last four games to fall to 9-7 and out of the playoffs.

After the season finale, in which Seattle fell behind 20-7 at halftime before rallying in the second half before losing 26-24, Carroll talked of a halftime discussion he had with Wilson that he said was not common and that appeared to get Wilson to play more decisively in the final two quarters — not escaping the pocket as much and throwing quicker.

“No it doesn’t happen very often,” Carroll said. “I just felt like we needed to focus on it and we had a quick, good conversation.”

The Seahawks could be turning to one of their most legendary faces to help Carroll have those conversations next season.