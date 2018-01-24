The Seahawks have some big decisions to make with their receiving corps this offseason.

One of the more intriguing questions facing the Seahawks as the offseason looms is what to do with receiver Paul Richardson.

The team’s first pick in the 2014 draft at No. 45 overall — the year following the Super Bowl win over Denver — Richardson can now become an unrestricted free agent and could be costly to keep.

Former NFL agent Joel Corry, who now writes about salary cap and financial issues for CBSSports.com, tweeted recently that he would expect Richardson to want a deal better than the one the Rams gave last year to Robert Woods, who like Richardson is a graduate of Serra High in Gardena, Calif. Woods got a five-year deal worth up to $34 million.

Will the Seahawks consider Richardson worthy of such a contract?

The 25-year-old had unquestionably his best season with Seattle in 2017 with a career-high 44 and a yards-per-reception average of 16 that was best on the team and 12th among all NFL receivers who had 20 or more catches.

But he also was somewhat erratic — his six drops were tied for the fifth most in the NFL and he was pretty quiet in the final month as Seattle’s season went south with just nine catches for 119 yards in the final five games, 61 of the yards coming on a late touchdown at Jacksonville.

Also playing into the equation is that Tyler Lockett can be an unrestricted free agent next season. With Doug Baldwin under contract through the 2020 season with cap hits of at least $12 million each of the next three years, Seattle likely has room for only one of Richardson or Lockett on second contracts, meaning re-signing Richardson now might be already becoming resigned to likely losing Lockett a year from now.

Which is where Amara Darboh comes in.

Seattle drafted the Darboh in the third round in 2017, at No. 106 overall, hoping both for immediate impact and also as a hedge against some of the hard decisions it knew were coming down the road.

At 6-2, 219 pounds and having played for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan, one of the few remaining colleges that runs a pro-style offense, the thought was Darboh could make a pretty seamless transition to the NFL and give the Seahawks a receiver they knew they could count on for steady production on a rookie contract through the 2020 season.

But his rookie year provided uneven results.

Darboh was active for all 16 games but played sparingly, making just eight catches for 71 yards.

“I didn’t accomplish all the things I wanted to and then we didn’t as a team,’’ Darboh admitted during a recent phone interview from the NFLPA collegiate bowl with Panini America, the exclusive trading card partner of the NFL, where he was participating in promotional activities with other now-veteran players. “But I felt like we grew and I felt like we did some good things that we can build on for next year.’’

How much the Seahawks think Darboh can truly build on his rookie season might become evident in the decisions it makes at the receiver spot in the offseason.

Eternally optimistic coach Pete Carroll said in his season-ending press conference that the team has high hopes for both Darboh and fellow rookie seventh-round pick David Moore.

“Now those guys (the 2017 rookies) are going to be experienced,’’ Carroll said. “They all had for the most part, a chance to play and contribute where they could grow — Darboh, you finally saw David Moore get in the game. And those guys are going to be factors. They’re going to be factors; they are legitimate factors on this team as we move forward and they’ll compete for more playing time and all of that.’’

Darboh said one thing that should help him contribute more going forward is understanding the physical toll that an NFL season takes — not just 16 regular season games but also the preseason and training camp. Darboh said he battled a nagging knee injury and a few other aches and pains as the season wore on.

“Just taking care of your body day in and day out ,’’ he said. “I think you hear about it all the time but then just once you like go through it have a year under your belt, you understand that more and going through practices and all of that.’’

Darboh also said there was a bit more of a learning curve fully soaking in the team’s playbook than he had expected.

Darboh said many of the plays and concepts were similar but the terminology was different.

“I think sometimes my brain just triggered the old terminology when I heard something,’’ he said. “So I would say that’s one thing I thought it was going to be smooth. And it still was, but it didn’t go as smooth as I intended or expected it to.’’

Darboh said he plans to spent the offseason training in Seattle and his native Iowa. On the day he spoke, he said he was surprised by the changes in the offseason coaching staff but said all he can do is put his head down and keep working. The same, he said, with however the receiving corps shakes out.

“My goal is to contribute more regardless of what the outcome of that is,’’ Darboh said.

But if Richardson isn’t re-signed, it could be a sign the Seahawks will be counting on him to make a big step in 2018.