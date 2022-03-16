As the third day of NFL free agency opened — and the first day that teams can officially sign outside free agents — the Seahawks made their first addition of an outside free agent, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with cornerback Artie Burns.

The deal for Burns, per multiple reports, is worth up to $2 million.

Burns, a 2016 first-round pick of the Steelers, adds depth to a Seattle cornerback corps that took a hit on Tuesday when the Jets lured away former Seahawk starter D.J. Reed.

Burns will also be reunited in Seattle with new associate head coach for defense Sean Desai, who last year was the defensive coordinator with the Bears. Burns spent last year with the Bears, starting six games, and playing in 11 overall.

Among Burns’ starts was a late-season win against the Seahawks in Seattle in which he earned a grade of 90.5 from Pro Football Focus.

Of Artie Burns’ 314 snaps last season, 219 case in the slot, according to Pro Football Focus, including 35 against the Seahawks.

Seattle last year had Ugo Amadi ending the season as its primary slot corner. Marquise Blair also shared time there until suffering a season-ending knee injury in October.

Burns could be thrown into a competition with those two for the slot position, or Seattle could also have different ideas in mind for using Blair and Amadi, each entering the final season of their rookie deals in 2022.

Seattle’s retaining of Quandre Diggs earlier this week seems to consign both Amadi and Blair to either depth roles at safety, playing the nickel or being used in specialty packages.

But with a remade defensive coaching staff in coordinator Clint Hurtt, Desai and passing game coordinator Karl Scott, the Seahawks could be rethinking a few roles in the back end.

Burns played four seasons in Pittsburgh starting at both right and left cornerback after being taken 25th overall out of Miami.

But he eventually lost his job and then suffered an ACL injury before the 2020 season after signing with the Bears.

He was on Chicago’s roster all of last season but was a reserve early in the year, and inactive for five games, before moving into a starting role, playing mostly in the slot. He also started in late-season wins against Detroit and the Giants and finished the year with a 79.5 grade from PFF which would have ranked him fifth for the entire season if he had enough snaps to qualify. Reed was Seattle’s top corner at 78.6, via PFF.