The offense didn’t put up many yards, but it put up enough points as the defense kept the Cowboys in check.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Who knows where the season goes from here for the Seahawks, who hardly looked flawless in Dallas Sunday.

But they also looked far from heartless, as many suggested they were after a stunning home defeat a week ago, in pulling off their biggest win of the year Sunday in beating Dallas 21-12 and staying alive for a wild-card playoff berth.

Here are some early grades:

OFFENSE

Seattle had just 44 yards at halftime and 107 through three quarters and its 136 yards were the fewest for Seattle since getting 135 in a win at St. Louis in 2013.

But Seattle’s offense made the critical plays when it really had to, converting both of its red-zone opportunities to score touchdowns on its only two drives past the Dallas 47.

Russell Wilson’s numbers were as unimpressive, and he ran himself into a couple of costly sacks, one for a loss of 22 yards. And his 93 yards passing were the lowest of his career.

But he was on target on the touchdown throws to Jimmy Graham and Doug Baldwin which were key in tilting the game Seattle’s way.

The running game didn’t do a whole lot for most of the game.

But Mike Davis continued to make the most of the space he had (even if his total of 25 yards on 15 carries doesn’t show it) while Thomas Rawls came out of mothballs to turn in a 15-yard run to spark the final touchdown drive.

Grade: C.

DEFENSE

Boy did this game further make the case of just how important veteran linebackers Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright are to the defense.

With those two back manning the middle, the Seattle defense looked like it always has the last six years. The Seahawks bent at times but never broke and made some game-changing plays.

Wright had a fumble recovery and an interception while Justin Coleman had a pick six in the third quarter that gave Seattle the lead for good.

Wagner led the effort to contain Ezekiel Elliott to just 46 yards in the final three quarters after he had 51 early when it seemed like the Dallas running game was going to take control of things.

The Seahawks also had a game plan that seemed to throw off Dallas QB Dak Prescott, who was far from at his best.

Seattle was aggressive throughout, especially on third downs, making Prescott get rid of it quickly.

Seattle’s defensive line also played its best game in three weeks with four sacks. Byron Maxwell, who has had his struggles the past couple of weeks, was better against Dallas, combining with Shaq Griffin to hold Dez Bryant to just 44 yards on three receptions with Maxwell forcing a fumble by Bryant that tuned the game.

Grade: A.

SPECIAL TEAMS

The coverage teams bounced back from maybe their worst game of the Pete Carroll era to have one of their best.

Jeremy Lane made three good plays early, downing one punt inside the 10 and making a solo tackle on another when, if he hadn’t, it might have gone for a big gain. He had another solo tackle midway through the second quarter.

Grade: A-minus.