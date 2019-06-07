Linebacker Cody Barton, Seattle’s third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft at number 88 overall, has signed his rookie contract with the team, according to a tweet sent out by his agency, DEC Management.
That means all 11 Seattle draft picks are now officially under contract. Barton will receive the standard four-year rookie contract worth up to $3.4 million with a bonus of $884,124, according to figures from OvertheCap.com. Years and contract totals are slotted based on where players are drafted. But players can negotiate a few items such as when the bonus will be paid out — players generally want it all a quickly while teams often prefer to spread it out — and how much of the overall contract is guaranteed.
Draft picks not under contract typically sign injury protection waivers allowing them to take part in practices/workouts before signing, and Barton has participated in everything.
Barton has been playing middle linebacker where he will contend with Austin Calitro to be the backup to Bobby Wagner.
