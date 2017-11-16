The Cleveland Browns are reportedly waiving former Skyline, UW and Seahawk star Kasen Williams. Could a return to Seattle be in the offing.

A report out of Cleveland Thursday morning stated that the Browns are waiving receiver Kasen Williams, a former Skyline High and UW standout who was with the Seahawks in 2015-16 before being waived in September.

Williams was claimed off waivers by the Browns when he was let go by the Seahawks and played in seven games with Cleveland with nine catches for 84 yards. Williams was reportedly waived so the Browns could make room on the roster for receiver Corey Coleman, who is returning off of Injured Reserve.

That Williams is now available again will raise the obvious question of whether the Seahawks would be interested in bringing him back.

Recall that Seattle coach Pete Carroll said after Williams was waived that the Seahawks had hoped to keep him on the practice squad.

“I was talking to him all the way up until he got claimed hoping we could get him back, and maybe we will someday,” Carroll said in September.

Williams was waived by Seattle despite having led the Seahawks in the preseason with nine receptions for 208 yards.

At the time, Carroll noted that special teams played a role in the decision — Tanner McEvoy, one of the other receivers kept, plays on many special teams, and his 163 special teams snaps for Seattle this season are the second-most on the team.

Seattle also kept third-round pick Amara Darboh as one of its five receivers behind the trio of Doug Baldwin, Paul Richardson and Tyler Lockett, who were always considered locks on the roster.

“He’s a great kid and we love him and you could tell our players love him,’’ Carroll said of Williams in September. “These decisions are extremely difficult and excruciating at times based on the experience and the time we spent together and the guys we are dealing with. But there is a lot of stuff that we take into consideration, a lot more than any one aspect of the process to add to it and we have to make decisions and see how it all fits and sometimes you lose guys that you hate losing and that’s a great case.”

With Williams apparently being waived (the team had yet to announce the move as Thursday morning) then he becomes eligible to be claimed by any team off of waivers (the order is the current draft order, meaning the teams with the worst records have the first choices).

But if he’s claimed on waivers he has to be put on a team’s 53-man roster. Seattle could do that if Williams falls to them but then they would have to cut another player. At the moment, adding another receiver may not be the team’s highest priority and it wouldn’t seem that anything has changed in regards to why Seattle initially kept McEvoy and Darboh over Williams.

If Williams clears waivers then he would be eligible to sign with a team’s practice squad. Assuming Williams is officially placed on waivers Thursday then it would not be known until Friday if he has cleared waivers, or been claimed.

Seattle would seem surely interested in bringing Williams back to its practice squad. At the moment, the 10-man squad is full but there is constant movement on that team and if the Seahawks want to bring Williams back that wouldn’t be an issue.

Seattle has one receiver on its practice squad at the moment in rookie David Moore, a seventh-round pick last season, but has often had more than one receiver on the PS — Williams and Kenny Lawler were constant presences on it almost all of last season.