In a move that few could have foreseen when they began the season with one of the NFL’s best offenses, the Seahawks announced Tuesday that they have parted ways with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

The Seahawks announced the move on Twitter: “Brian Schottenheimer is a fantastic person and coach and we thank him for the last three years. Citing philosophical differences, we have parted ways.”

Schottenheimer spent three seasons as Seattle’s offensive coordinator, hired after Darrell Bevell was fired following the 2017 season.

The Seahawks scored 459 points this regular season, the most in team history, and became the fifth team since the 1970 NFL merger to start a season 3-0 and score 35-plus points in each game.

But the offense sputtered down the stretch, as the Seahawks were held to 20 points or fewer in four of the final six games, including Saturday’s 30-20 loss to the Rams in a wild-card playoff game.

Coach Pete Carroll had somewhat sidestepped a question about changes on his coaching staff when he talked to the media Monday, saying it was not something he would discuss before adding, “I’m counting on everybody coming back.”

Carroll also began that interview by volunteering that the Seahawks must return to running the ball more in 2021, and that may have foreshadowed that the Seahawks wanted to go in a different direction with its offense.

