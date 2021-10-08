RENTON — After being listed as questionable entering Thursday night’s game against the Rams, Seahawks running back Chris Carson was one of the team’s five inactive players and did not play.

And coach Pete Carroll said it’s too early to say if Carson will play Oct. 17 at Pittsburgh as he deals with a lingering neck injury.

“I don’t know,” Carroll said Friday. “This is a day-to-day thing with Chris. We have to see how he responds. The short week did not help him at all.”

General manager John Schneider said on the team’s pregame radio show that the injury began bothering Carson in the preseason.

Carroll indicated Friday the injury dates back further, without specifying exactly what it is.

“He’s got an old injury that you can see (in exams),” Carroll said. “It’s kind of, I don’t know if it’s chronic, but it occasionally pops up. It hasn’t been an issue in the past. He didn’t get hit, and that’s how he got hurt. It’s a condition he’s got probably from weightlifting and all of the stuff he’s done over the years. It could have been something a long time ago. It’s just flared up some, so we’re being real careful with him. He was too uncomfortable to play.”

Advertising

Seattle went with Alex Collins as the starter Thursday, and he rushed for 47 yards on 13 carries on 46 snaps. DeeJay Dallas backed up and had seven yards on four carries and 32 yards on two catches on 14 snaps. Travis Homer got seven snaps, mostly in third-down situations and had one carry for five yards and one catch for 13.

Carroll noted that if Carson cannot play anytime soon that 2018 first-round pick Rashaad Penny is due to come off injured reserve following the Pittsburgh game.

Carroll indicated that for now, Seattle would be OK getting by with Collins/Dallas/Homer for a game until Penny can return. Seattle also has undrafted rookie free agent Josh Johnson on the practice squad and could elevate him for up to two games.

“We’ll look forward to getting Rashaad back,” Carroll said of Penny, who has not played since the opener due to a calf injury. ”He’ll be back in a couple weeks. That’ll be a big boost to us when we get him. The guys are doing what they can. I thought DeeJay did a nice job (Thursday) night coming off the bench, and Alex has been doing a solid job now at the one spot.”

Everett cleared to rejoin Seahawks

Carroll said tight end Gerald Everett was cleared to rejoin the Seahawks on Friday after testing negative the required two times 24 hours apart for COVID-19.

But that was a day later than the Seahawks had hoped.

Advertising

Carroll explained that Everett’s tests needed to be sent to Burbank, California, to be approved, and that caused a delay that forced him to miss Thursday’s game, even though he had tested positive all week.

Seattle had appeared to clear a spot for Everett on the roster by placing receiver Dee Eskridge on injured reserve. Carroll said the Seahawks took the situation with Everett up to 1 p.m. Thursday before realizing he would not be cleared.

“That was really unfortunate, because we really had that one in hand,” Carroll said. “We knew exactly what was going on and exactly how it was trending. His test results came back in the middle of the night (Thursday) night after they arrived down south. He was cleared. He’ll practice on Monday.”

Carroll said he hopes the incident will compel the NFL to look at whether there should be standardized locations for tests to be reviewed so the distance of a team isn’t a factor in whether a player is cleared, especially with tests being reviewed on the day of a game.

“Burbank is where our stuff goes,” Carroll said. “However, this … I think is going to change a bit of the ruling on game day, because it was so evident that had we have been in Southern California he would have gone to the facility and tested and would’ve been ready. So I think what might happen, and I’m guessing, is that game-day testing results will not allow a guy to play, if you test clear on that game day, so that everybody’s location will be the same in that you can’t have an advantage because you’re closer to the place to be cleared on game day.”

Seattle has just 52 players on its 53-man roster, so Everett can be activated without having to make a room for a spot.

Advertising

Seahawks being careful with Eskridge

After Carroll expressed optimism the past few weeks that Eskridge could return from the concussion he suffered Sept. 12, Seattle’s decision to put him on IR means he will not play until at least the Oct. 31 home game against Jacksonville.

Eskridge, who was Seattle’ first pick in the 2021 draft, taken 56th overall in the second round, must miss at least three games while on IR, with the Rams game counting as the first.

Seattle elevated Phillip Dorsett to play against the Rams. He got five snaps.

Carroll said the continued uncertainty with Eskridge led to the decision to put him on IR.

“He can work out and look good in his workouts, but it’s how he feels after them that continues to show that he needs more time,” Carroll said. “Physically, he will be ready to go when the time is right, but he has to get through the impact of what happened.”

Note