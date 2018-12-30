Second-year running back Chris Carson set the tone in the second half with a 61-yard run in the Seahawks' 27-24 victory over Arizona. He eclipsed 100 rushing yards for the third consecutive week.

Chris Carson was not supposed to be playing in the second half on Sunday.

After all, the Seahawks were hosting the worst team in the NFL, and a wild card berth had already been secured. The plan, presumably, was that Seattle would storm out to an early lead, rest its starters and cruise into Dallas on a magic carpet of momentum.

Instead, the Seahawks opened the third quarter with a nerve-wracking 14-13 lead.

Carson should have been standing on the sideline.

But he made the extra carries count.

The 5-foot-11, 222-pound running back rushed 19 times for 122 yards in the Seahawks’ 27-24 win on Sunday, the third consecutive (and sixth total) time he has eclipsed the 100-yard mark this season.

The highlight was a 61-yard sprint into the open field midway through the third quarter, which preceded a 17-yard Mike Davis touchdown run two plays later.

“That was definitely a great job by the offensive line blocking that up,” Carson said. “We knew that a big play was going to happen with the linebackers playing so close up to the line. They wanted to stop the run.

“(The coaches) said all along during halftime that once you get past the first level there’s going to be nothing but daylight. So the offensive line did a great job blocking and it made my job easier – just to run.”

Carson has chiseled a reputation out of leg-churning, tackle-breaking seven-yards runs. He’s not as accustomed to clear runways. Prior to Sunday’s 61-yard sprint, his longest run of the season was 26 yards.

But did he think he’d go all the way?

“I never think I’m gone,” Carson said with a smirk. “I know I’m not a speed guy.”

Here’s what kind of guy the Seahawks’ second-year running back and former seventh-round pick is: A year after suffering a season-ending broken leg, Carson has piled up 1,151 rushing yards, nine touchdowns and 4.7 yards per carry in 14 games. He has become the face (and the legs) of the best, most bruising rushing offense in the NFL.

Sometimes, however, he doesn’t find his footing until the second half.

“There are going to be times like that where the run game is going to take a minute to get going, but we were one big play away from having a big spark, and that’s what happened today,” Carson said. “The offensive line did a great job sticking with it and we came out with a victory.”

That will be the goal again in the Seahawks’ wild card game against Dallas on Saturday night, against a Cowboys defense that ranks fourth in the NFL in opponent yards per carry (3.8) and fifth in rushing defense (94.6 yards per game).

The last time these teams met, Carson finished with 102 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries.

He’s ready to do it again.

“They’ve got a great defense,” Carson said. “The linebacker corps (is good and) the defensive line is a stout group, and it’s going to be a good challenge. But with the guys up front, with (Russell Wilson), the receivers, everybody, it’s going to be a great game.”