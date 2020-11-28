The Seahawks will be without starting right tackle Brandon Shell for Monday night’s game against the Eagles in Philadelphia.

But for the first time in more than a month they will have tailback Chris Carson and cornerback Shaquill Griffin, and for the first time in two weeks they will also have center Ethan Pocic.

Carson (foot) and Griffin (hamstring) have each been out since an Oct. 25 game against the Cardinals in Arizona but were not listed on the injury report for Monday’s game and are good to go. Pocic has missed the last two games with a concussion but was also not listed on the report and is good to go.

Coach Pete Carroll confirmed that Cedric Ogbuehi will step in for Shell at right tackle. But the return of Pocic means Seattle will have the rest of its usual starting offensive line intact.

The return of Carson also means the Seahawks will be back to relatively full strength at running back. Shell and backup running back Travis Homer (wrist/thumb/knee) were the only two Seahawks ruled out for the game.

But with Carson back and Carlos Hyde having returned last week Seattle again has its regular starting 1-2 punch at running back, with rookie DeeJay Dallas expected to take over Homer’s role as the third-down/two-minute back.

Advertising

Carroll indicated Carson won’t have any limitations against the Eagles.

“He looks really good to me,” Carroll said. “He looks explosive and in great shape. He’s got fresh legs benefit, you can feel it, change direction all that stuff. So he’s really raring to go, yeah he’s full go.”

Griffin appears set to return to the starting left cornerback spot with Tre Flowers on the right side (D.J. Reed, who started the last two games there in Griffin’s absence is listed as questionable with a foot injury).

Carroll said Griffin “made it through the whole week, no setbacks at all. He’s ready to play.”

Pocic also was full participant in practice all week, so he’ll return to center, which will allow rookie Damien Lewis to return to right guard after he played center in the 28-21 win over Arizona a week ago Thursday.

The Seahawks also listed receivers Freddie Swain (foot) and David Moore (hip) as questionable, along with backup offensive linemen Kyle Fuller (ankle) and Jordan Simmons (calf).

But Carroll said Swain is fine and that he also thinks Moore will be able to play.

Advertising

“He thinks he’s going to play and isn’t concerned about it,” Carroll said of Moore.

Seattle could elevate a receiver off the practice squad if needed to add depth. The Seahawks have three on the PS — John Ursua, Cody Thompson and former Husky Aaron Fuller.

Ogbuehi will get his first NFL start since 2017 when he was with the Bengals, who made him a first-round pick in the 2015 draft as the 21st overall pick.

Shell has quietly been one of Seattle’s most effective offensive linemen, starting each of the first 10 games, and Carroll said his high ankle sprain doesn’t appear serious, saying “he’s getting around pretty good right now” but that the decision was made to hold him out this week.

Rashaad Penny could return next week, still unclear on Darrell Taylor

Carroll said he hopes running back Rashaad Penny will be able to return to practice next week after having been on the Physically Unable to Perform list all year while rehabbing from a knee injury last Dec. 8.

“I’m really hoping that through the weekend everything works out and he’s ready to start practicing with us next week,” Carroll said.

Advertising

Once Penny returns he can practice for three weeks before the team then has to decide to either put him on the 53-player roster or place him on Injured Reserve. If Homer were to continue to deal with injuries that could open a spot for Penny on the roster.

Carroll said it remains unclear if second-round pick Darrell Taylor, who is on the Non-Football Injury list, will make it back next week.

Carroll said Taylor will meet with doctors again next week to determine a course of action. Taylor has been on the NFI all year after having had surgery last winter to place a titanium rod in his leg to fix a stress fracture he played with during his final season at Tennessee.

New COVID-19 protocols won’t impact Seahawks, Carroll says

In taking increasing steps to try to combat COVID-19, the NFL informed teams this week that all work done on Mondays and Tuesdays during regular gameweeks must be done virtually.

That, however, does not impact games held on Monday nights, such as Seattle’s against the Eagles this week.

In a regular week, with a game on Sunday, most teams hold meetings and maybe a light workout on Monday, with most teams taking Tuesday off.

Sponsored

Carroll said the Seahawks have already been holding their Monday meetings virtually, and with Tuesday as the team’s usual offday the new protocols won’t really change anything.

“We’ve already been doing what they’re asking,” Carroll said. “I do think that this is the next step and I think there’ll be more steps — I think they’ll continue to clamp down as we just continue to see the severity of the situation and all that. So we’re ready to go.”

The Seahawks remain the only NFL team not to place a player on the COVID-19 reserve list during the season.

“There’s really nothing that we could do that we haven’t done before so we’re well prepared for it and we’ll be able to take it in stride,” Carroll said. “These protocols that are just stepped up here don’t affect us at all.”