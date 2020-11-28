The Seahawks will be without starting right tackle Brandon Shell for Monday night’s game against the Eagles in Philadelphia.

But for the first time in more than a month they will have tailback Chris Carson and cornerback Shaquill Griffin, and for the first time in two weeks they will have center Ethan Pocic.

Carson (foot) and Griffin (hamstring) have been out since the Oct. 25 game against the Cardinals in Arizona but were not listed on the injury report for Monday’s game and are good to go. Pocic has missed the last two games with a concussion but was also not listed on the report and is good to go.

Coach Pete Carroll confirmed that Cedric Ogbuehi will step in for Shell at right tackle. But the return of Pocic means the Seahawks will have the rest of its starting offensive line intact.

The return of Carson means the Seahawks will be back to nearly full strength at running back. Shell and backup running back Travis Homer (wrist/thumb/knee) were the only two Seahawks ruled out for the game.

But with Carson back and Carlos Hyde returning last week, the Seahawks again has their regular starting 1-2 punch at running back, with rookie DeeJay Dallas expected to take over Homer’s role as the third-down/two-minute back.

Advertising

Carroll indicated Carson won’t have any limitations against the Eagles.

“He looks really good to me,” Carroll said. “He looks explosive and in great shape. He’s got fresh legs, you can feel it, change direction all that stuff. So he’s really raring to go. Yeah, he’s full go.”

Griffin appears set to return to the starting left cornerback spot with Tre Flowers on the right side (D.J. Reed, who started the last two games there in Griffin’s absence is listed as questionable with a foot injury).

Carroll said Griffin “made it through the whole week, no setbacks at all. He’s ready to play.”

Pocic also was a full participant in practice all week, so he’ll return to center, which will allow rookie Damien Lewis to return to right guard after he played center in the 28-21 win over Arizona a week ago Thursday.

The Seahawks also listed receivers Freddie Swain (foot) and David Moore (hip) as questionable, along with backup offensive linemen Kyle Fuller (ankle) and Jordan Simmons (calf).

Carroll said Swain is fine, and he thinks Moore will play.

Advertising

The Seahawks could elevate a receiver off the practice squad if needed to add depth. They have three on the PS — John Ursua, Cody Thompson and former Husky Aaron Fuller.

Ogbuehi will get his first NFL start since 2017 when he was with the Bengals, who made him a first-round pick in the 2015 draft as the 21st overall pick.

Shell has quietly been one of the Seahawks’ most effective offensive linemen, starting the first 10 games. Carroll said Shell’s high ankle sprain doesn’t appear serious, saying “he’s getting around pretty good right now.”

Rashaad Penny could return next week, still unclear on Darrell Taylor

Carroll said he hopes running back Rashaad Penny will be able to return to practice next week after being on the Physically Unable to Perform list all year while rehabbing from a knee injury Dec. 8.

“I’m really hoping that through the weekend everything works out, and he’s ready to start practicing with us next week,” Carroll said.

Once Penny returns, he can practice for three weeks before the team has to decide to put him on the 53-player roster or place him on Injured Reserve. If Homer were to continue to deal with injuries that could open a spot for Penny on the roster.

Advertising

Carroll said it remains unclear if second-round pick Darrell Taylor, who is on the Non-Football Injury list, will make it back next week.

Carroll said Taylor will meet with doctors again next week to determine a course of action. Taylor has been on the NFI all year after having surgery last winter to place a titanium rod in his leg to fix a stress fracture he played with during his final season at Tennessee.

New COVID-19 protocols won’t impact Seahawks

In taking increasing steps to try to combat COVID-19, the NFL informed teams this week that all work done on Mondays and Tuesdays during regular game weeks must be done virtually.

That does not impact games held on Monday nights, such as the Seahawks’ game against the Eagles this week.

In a regular week, with a game on Sunday, most teams hold meetings and maybe a light workout on Monday. Most teams take Tuesday off.

Carroll said the Seahawks have already been holding their Monday meetings virtually, and Tuesday is the team’s usual off day.

Sponsored

“We’ve already been doing what they’re asking,” Carroll said. “I do think that this is the next step, and I think there’ll be more steps. I think they’ll continue to clamp down as we just continue to see the severity of the situation and all that. So we’re ready to go.”

The Seahawks remain the only NFL team not to place a player on the COVID-19 reserve list during the season.

“There’s really nothing that we could do that we haven’t done before, so we’re well prepared for it and we’ll be able to take it in stride,” Carroll said. “These protocols that are just stepped up here don’t affect us at all.”