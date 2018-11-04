Both Carson and McDougald were listed as questionable heading into Sunday's game, but they both played in the first half before exiting with injuries.

The Seahawks entered the second half of Sunday’s game against the Chargers at CenturyLink Field playing without starting tailback Chris Carson and strong safety Bradley McDougald, who were both sidelined with injuries.

Carson went out with a hip injury after picking up 40 yards on eight carries in the first half — he got his last carry with 7:49 to play in the second quarter and then retired to the bench. He watched the second half with his left leg heavily wrapped.

Carson was replaced by Mike Davis and first-round pick Rashaad Penny, the only other two tailbacks who were active entering the game.

McDougald left the game following halftime and was replaced by second-year safety Delano Hill. McDougald wasn’t credited with any tackles before he left the game.

