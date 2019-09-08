JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill was transported to a hospital after sustaining a shoulder injury during a 40-26 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The team’s head athletic trainer, Rick Burkholder, detailed the precautions emergency personnel took with the Pro Bowl receiver.

Burkholder says Hill had a “sternoclavicular joint injury,” which is where the collarbone meets the sternum and can become a serious medical issue. Hill was taken to Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, and his care was turned over to an ortho-trauma physician.

Burkholder adds that Hill was being treated to “reduce the dislocation or the injury.”

Hill was hurt while being tackled by Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey near the sideline. Following the hit, Hill was attended to by the training staff before he was carted off the field.

Hill had two catches for 16 yards. Just two days prior to the season opener, Hill signed a three-year, $54 million contract extension with Kansas City.

