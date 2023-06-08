RENTON — The conclusion of Seahawks’ minicamp — the end of the bulk of the offseason work — makes it a good time to catch up on the progress of the 10-man rookie draft class.

Here’s a quick update on what we saw and heard about each draft pick during OTAs and minicamp:

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon: There will be no more spotlighted player than Witherspoon, taken fifth out of Illinois with the highest draft pick the Seahawks have had in 14 years. After being limited early because of a lingering hamstring issue, Witherspoon increased his work throughout the last few weeks. He got most of it at left cornerback, where it was expected he could emerge as a starter alongside Tariq Woolen on the right side. He got a lot of snaps during the three days of minicamp at the nickel spot. Coach Pete Carroll said that was because of a toe injury to Coby Bryant, who played there last year.

“He’s capable of playing in there,’’ Carroll said Thursday. “I talked to him about it way back when, and he was all excited about it. He said: ‘I can learn it all. I can get it.’ And all, was really positive about. So we gave him the chance; he jumped right on it. He is a really good football learner. I mean, he gets it man. And it makes sense to him.’’

Witherspoon figures to get looks at both spots in camp.

Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Like Witherspoon, Smith-Njigba — the 20th overall pick out of Ohio State — was limited early because of a hamstring injury. He appeared full go during minicamp, getting regular work with the starting offense in three-receiver sets alongside DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

“Oh man, he’s really, really natural,’’ Carroll said. “He’s really a natural athlete. Gifted in his timing in and out of breaks and things. His feel. He also has, we saw this in the workout at school, he’s got great change of direction in him. … He’s really a bright football player too. It makes sense to him. We’ve already moved him all around. He’s been inside, outside and all these kinds of stuff.“

Linebacker Derick Hall: The 37th overall pick out of Auburn, Hall participated throughout as a rush end/OLB, rotating in at times with the starting defense. For players who play close to the line, the real test is what happens when the pads go on, which won’t happen until training camp. Nothing so far has happened to dissuade the idea that he will have a big role in the OLB/edge rush rotation this season.

Running back Zach Charbonnet: The 52nd overall pick out of UCLA gave every indication of being able to serve as a complement to Kenneth Walker III while showing some impressive pass-catching skills. That could get him on the field quickly as a third-down/two-minute back.

Guard Anthony Bradford: Carroll revealed Thursday that Bradford, the 108th overall pick out of LSU, was involved in a “fender bender’’ on the road outside the Seahawks’ complex in Renton in which he “bonked’’ his head, so they decided to hold him out. He was working as the second-team right guard behind Phil Haynes. Haynes appears to have a steady lead on that job for now, but camp will tell a lot.

Nose tackle Cameron Young: Young, the 123rd overall pick out of Mississippi State, ended minicamp as the team’s starting nose tackle, in part because of attrition. Veteran Bryan Mone remains out rehabbing a knee injury, and Myles Adams — who was getting snaps there early — missed minicamp for unknown reasons (Carroll said he was not injured). That meant Young got most of the snaps with the starters at nose tackle. Young weighed in at over 320 pounds, according to Carroll, potentially giving the team the kind of sturdy early-down, run-stuffing presence they have always wanted in the middle. “We needed a big guy inside; we got one,’’ Carroll said. “He looks like he can fill the bill well.’’

Defensive end Mike Morris: The 151st pick out of Michigan consistently worked with the second unit as a defensive end in the 3-4. Morris is 6-foot-6 and weighs 297 pounds, so his stature definitely stands out, and a key will be whether he can keep his pads low and not get stood up at the line of scrimmage. Carroll sounded confident he can make an impact in his first year. “He’s gonna be a real factor,’’ Carroll said. “… Mike’s a really good athlete. You can see he has really good timing to read the line of scrimmage. He moves really well with blocks and stuff.’’

Center Olu Oluwatimi: The 154th overall pick out of Michigan got regular snaps at center throughout the offseason program. He typically went third in the rotation behind veterans Evan Brown and Joey Hunt, but got snaps with the first unit throughout. Carroll said it’s far too early to declare anything about a position that may be as open as any on the team while indicating any of the three could win the job. “Olu looked really good,’’ Carroll said. “He did really well. There’s no question he can handle it. He’s physically fit to do it and smarts-wise, no problems. It’s just going to be a battle and we’ll see what happens.’’

Safety Jerrick Reed II: The 198th overall pick out of New Mexico was a clear favorite of general manager John Schneider. Reed spent most of OTAs and minicamp working with the second team at safety and at nickel. The Seahawks are also high on undrafted rookie free agent Jonathan Sutherland of Penn State, who fills a similar role. There may be a battle there for a final spot on the 53-man roster as a backup nickel/safety. But Reed’s special-teams role could be key in getting him a spot.

Running back Kenny McIntosh: The 237th pick out of Georgia showed the good pass-catching skills the team anticipated throughout minicamp. What will be a key is showing he can be a good physical runner once the pads go on. But the way the running-back room looks now, he appears a lock to make it as the Seahawks appear to be keeping four running backs, the others being Walker, Charbonnet and DeeJay Dallas.