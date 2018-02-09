All charges were recently against Seahawks QB Trevone Boykin relating to an incident last March in Dallas.

A case against Seahawks backup quarterback Trevone Boykin relating to an arrest last March in Dallas was recently dismissed, according to Dallas County court records.

The motion states that the defendant (Boykin) “has completed all conditions in accordance with the terms of the conditional dismissal agreement” but does not detail the conditions.

Boykin was arrested on March 27 following an incident in which he was a passenger in a car that hit the Sidebar Bar in Dallas, also hitting seven people on a crowded sidewalk. Seven people were taken to the hospital with injuries that included a broken ankle and a dislocated arm, according to police and other reports. Boykin, who played at Texas Christian University in nearby Fort Worth, was arrested at the scene for possession of more than two ounces of marijuana and public intoxication.

That incident also initially led to a charge that Boykin had violated his probation from an arrest in 2015, but that was closed last July without a finding of guilt.

Boykin was Seattle’s backup quarterback to Russell Wilson throughout the 2016 season.

He spent the 2017 season on the practice squad with Austin Davis serving as the backup on the active roster behind Wilson.

Boykin was re-signed by Seattle to a futures contract in January and at the moment is the only other quarterback on the Seattle roster as Davis is an unrestricted free agent.