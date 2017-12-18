The Seahawks got annihilated by the Rams in their biggest game of the season. Here's what the national media are saying about the loss.

Well, that was ugly with a capital “U.”

It was the biggest game of the year. The pinnacle of Seattle’s season. The moment everyone had circled on their calendars. The road to the playoffs was simple; beat the Rams, and the NFC West almost surely remains in Seattle.

But unlike so many other pivotal games at CenturyLink Field, once this one started, it was evident the Seahawks were not the most talented squad between the hash marks — not by a long shot.

You could count on one hand the number of times fans had reason to cheer. And by the time Russell Wilson connected with Luke Willson for a 26-yard touchdown, only a smattering of fans remained to see the scoreboard change from 40-0 to 40-7.

The “embarrassing” loss leaves in its wake a bevy of questions — not only about the current season that, barring a miracle, will end before January for the first time in six seasons, but about how the Seahawks recover moving forward with an aging team.

Here’s what the national media are saying:

Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports says this game was a “changing of the guard”:

“The famed duo of coach Carroll and general manager John Schneider, who for years have created and sustained an elite team, will have much to ponder in the aftermath of this loss and in the upcoming offseason. One thing we know for certain is that the NFL is not a place for posers, something this roster is littered with.”

This isn't so much a changing of the guard as it is a reckoning. Key injuries aside, Pete Carroll and the #Seahawks have to rethink their entire program after this loss. #Rams — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 17, 2017

Rodger Sherman of The Ringer issues out his winners and losers of week 15:

“The Seahawks sucked at every aspect of being a team Sunday—offense, defense, and not publicly fighting online. It’s a shame to see a team with such a talented quarterback and so many spectacular defenders miss the playoffs, but at least even their losses are extravagant.”

Darin Gantt of Pro Football Talk says the Rams unleashed years of frustration on the Seahawks:

“Long before the Rams moved to Los Angeles, the were the stepchildren of the NFC West. It’s been 14 years since they put together so much as a winning season, and lately they’ve been the victim of what amounts to bullying by their division rivals.

Sunday, with a stunning 42-7 beating of the Seahawks, all that went away for the moment, and they were able to savor what they had done through 14 games of this season, turning into one of the favorites in the NFC.”

Bill Barnwell of ESPN takes a look at the Rams, and one of the biggest turnarounds in NFL history:

“(The Rams) simply annihilated the Seahawks from start to finish, scoring 34 first-half points en route to a 42-7 victory in Seattle. While brutally avenging their Week 5 defeat at the hands of Russell Wilson & Co., the Rams essentially confirmed that they’ll host the first playoff game in Los Angeles since 1993. They have a 98.0 percent chance of winning the West.”

Danny Kelly of The Ringer looks at the dominant performance of Rams’ Aaron Donald:

“Donald has long haunted Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson’s dreams—Wilson called him “the greatest defensive player [he’s] ever played against” before the game, in fact. On Sunday, Donald not only consistently blew up Seattle’s foundational wide zone run game, he constantly broke through Seattle’s pass protection to kill pass plays before they could even develop. In the first half alone, Donald registered pressure in the form of a hit, hurry, or sack on over one-quarter of his pass-rush snaps, an absurd rate for an interior defender.”