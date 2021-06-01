The trial for former Seahawk offensive lineman Chad Wheeler, who faces three charges relating to a domestic violence case, which had been set to begin June 1 has been moved back.

A King County spokesman said Tuesday a case setting hearing has been set for July 15 by agreement of the parties, at which time a trial date may be set.

The case setting hearing provides the judge information about the status of the case — the exchange of information (discovery) and establishing future court dates. A more specific timeline for the trial is expected to be determined by the parties at or shortly after the case setting hearing, according to a spokesman.

This is the second time the date has been moved. It had originally been set for April 6. But reschedulings are common to allow more time for discovery.

The trial will be held at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent.

Wheeler, who was a backup offensive tackle for the Seahawks in 2019 and 2020 but has since been waived, was arrested on Jan. 23 in Kent on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend and later released from jail on $400,000 bond.

He faces charges of first-degree assault domestic violence, a Class A felony, unlawful imprisonment domestic violence and resisting arrest. Wheeler pleaded not guilty to the charges in February.

Another preliminary hearing is set for Thursday while an omnibus hearing has been set for June 24.

Wheeler was on Seattle’s roster for part of the 2019 season and all of 2020, playing in five games for the Seahawks in a reserve role in 2020.

He has not been signed by any NFL team since being waived by the Seahawks on Jan. 27.

Help for domestic-violence survivors If you are in immediate danger, call 911. If you have been abused by an intimate partner, you can call the 24-hour If you have been abused by an intimate partner, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or 800-787-3224 (TTY). A variety of agencies in the area offer assistance, including confidential shelters, counseling, child therapy and legal help. For a list of resources, visit the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence’s website

Clarification: A previous version of this story referenced July 22 as the start of the trial, as listed in court documents obtained from King County. The trial date has not formally been set but could be at the case setting hearing on July 15.