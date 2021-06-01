The trial for former Seahawk offensive lineman Chad Wheeler, who faces three charges relating to a domestic violence case, has been rescheduled for July 22, according to King County court records.

The case had been set for June 1 but has been moved back in part to allow for additional time for discovery. This is the second time the date has been moved, It had originally been set for April 6.

The trial will be held at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent.

Wheeler, who was a backup offensive tackle for the Seahawks in 2019 and 2020 but has since been waived, was arrested on Jan. 23 in Kent on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend and later released from jail on $400,000 bond.

He faces charges of first-degree assault domestic violence, a Class A felony, unlawful imprisonment domestic violence and resisting arrest.

Wheeler was on Seattle’s roster for part of the 2019 season and all of 2020, playing in five games for the Seahawks in a reserve role in 2020.

He has not been signed by any NFL team since being waived by the Seahawks on Jan. 27.