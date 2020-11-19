The name CenturyLink Field is no more.

Starting with Thursday night’s Seahawks-Cardinals game, the Seattle venue will be known as Lumen Field, the move reflecting CenturyLink’s rebranding as Lumen Technologies in September.

The Seahawks will make the name change official in a statement Thursday morning. The statement was obtained by The Seattle Times.

The new name is pending approval Thursday by the Washington State Public Stadium Authority, the Washington state public corporation owner of the stadium.

This will be the fourth name for the stadium, which opened in 2002 and was originally known as Seahawks Stadium.

It became Qwest Field in 2004 and was renamed CenturyLink Field in 2011 when CenturyLink acquired Qwest Communications.

A new agreement in 2017 extended the naming rights through the 2033 season (it was later revealed CenturyLink paid $162.7 million to keep the rights for an additional 15 years from 2019 to 2033).

In the statement, the Seahawks said the rebrand to Lumen Field is covered under the existing naming-rights agreement and includes the stadium’s multipurpose event center, which will now be known as the Lumen Field Event Center.

“Through a shared vision and commitment to serving the Seattle community, we are proud to enter a new era of world-class sports and entertainment with Lumen Field,” Chuck Arnold, president of the Seahawks and First & Goal Inc., said in the statement. “For nearly two decades, the stadium has made its mark as a premier Seattle venue, and a place for the community to experience thrilling victories, establish sacred traditions, and witness unforgettable moments together. We are excited to build upon that legacy and experience amazing things at Lumen Field for years to come.”

Said Shaun Andrews, Lumen’s chief marketing officer, in a statement: “Lumen Field represents more than just a name change; it represents our growing partnership with the Seattle Seahawks and our shared vision of using data and technology to further human progress and produce winning outcomes on and off the field. Lumen Field is a symbol of Seattle’s passionate fans, and we are proud to be associated with this iconic venue. Lumen is dedicated to delivering amazing experiences for our clients, and we are committed to the success and support of the Seattle community.”

The team’s statement also said in-stadium signage replacement is in the early stages, with a goal for all new internal and external branding to be completed in the coming months and before the start of the 2021 NFL season.