Center Justin Britt is active for the Seahawks' game against Houston Sunday.

The list of the Seahawks inactives for Sunday’s game against Houston was more noteworthy for who was not on it — center Justin Britt.

Britt had been listed as questionable for the game with an ankle injury but was able to practice on Friday and coach Pete Carroll said it went well, which seemed to intimate he would be able to play.

That Britt is active doesn’t necessarily mean he will start — Seattle could go with rookie Ethan Pocic at center. But it does at least mean the Seahawks feel he is well enough to play if needed.

Seattle’s inactives were: RB C.J. Prosise, safety Tedric Thompson, offensive lineman Jordan Roos, Luke Joeckel and Isaiah Battle and defensive lineman Garrison Smith and Quinton Jefferson.

Of those, Prosise and Joeckel are injury related with the rest healthy scratches.

Prosise played two snaps last week but again tweaked his ankle and will miss another game. Prosise has played just 10 of a possible 25 regular season and post-season games for the Seahawks.

Also active is defensive end Dwight Freeney, who was signed as a free agent on Wednesday and expected to take on a situational pass rushing role.

Also active for Seattle is cornerback Jeremy Lane who hasn’t played since Oct. 1 with a groin issue and also injured two fingers in practice this week. He is expected to be a backup to Shaquill Griffin at right cornerback.