Starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin exited the game early with an ankle injury, but it doesn't appear too serious. In his absence, Akeem King filled in, pairing with right cornerback Tre Flowers.

While the Seahawks didn’t do much resting of players against Arizona on Sunday despite having a postseason bid locked up, they made a few decisions along the way with the knowledge that bigger challenges await.

Specifically, the team held out cornerback Shaquill Griffin after he suffered a sprained ankle on the first play of the second quarter even though Griffin could have gone back in.

Griffin was hurt on a play when he tackled Larry Fitzgerald at the sideline in an eventual 27-24 win over the Cardinals.

He limped off and was examined on the sideline, then had his ankle re-taped and his helmet returned to him — all signs that he could have gone back in the game.

But he didn’t play the rest of the game, with Akeem King instead finishing out the final three quarters at left cornerback.

“He turned his ankle and (it) was kind of a slight ankle sprain,’’ Carroll said of Griffin. “He was dying to get back in. We just held him out because we knew that Akeem could play and we didn’t think that we had to push it right there just to make sure that we didn’t overdo it with him.’’

King was beaten for a touchdown pass to Fitzgerald later in the quarter, biting on a run fake and then racing to try to catch up to Fitzgerald, who made a one-handed catch for what might well be the final score of his storied NFL career.

But otherwise, the Seattle secondary played fine as the Cardinals passed for just 149 yards and finished with a net of 113 that was the second-lowest allowed this year by Seattle (the lowest being 106 yards allowed against the Raiders).

With King playing left corner, Neiko Thorpe got ample work as the team’s sixth defensive back in dime situations.

The Seahawks also played without free safety Tedric Thompson, who was inactive with an ankle injury. That had Delano Hill again starting at safety alongside Bradley McDougald.

But that may also have been largely precautionary and it won’t be a surprise if the Seattle secondary is back to its usual grouping Saturday at Dallas.