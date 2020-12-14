A week after losing to a four-win Giants team, the Seahawks bounced back by actually routing a team they were supposed to rout.

In the words of Times reporter Adam Jude, “What … is … this … feeling?”

For Russell Wilson it meant an early trip to the sideline to enjoy most of the second half off the field. For the defense it meant the makeover is complete, according to columnist Matt Calkins.

For the Seahawks as a whole it meant no notes. Columnist Larry Stone wrote that “there wasn’t much to complain about afterward,” and that’s a good thing for Seattle this late in the season.

And though the blowout was expected, it was encouraging that the Seahawks were able to continue working in players from injury, most notably running back Chris Carson. Here’s what the national media had to say about Seattle’s Week 14 win over the Jets.

Pro Football Focus’ Holden Perrelli dissected the boost that Russell Wilson has received from Chris Carson’s return from injury.

Advertising

Russell Wilson’s 88.8 passing grade in the red zone through Week 13 ranked second among NFL quarterbacks. And in Week 14, he finished 6-of-6 for 49 yards and four touchdowns in that area of the field. Chris Carson continues to play a larger role each and every week as he works himself back into shape from a mid-season injury. He finished the game with 12 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown, but it’s his ability to raise Wilson’s game to another level that matters the most. Wilson’s passing grade with Carson in 2020 is 92.6 versus 68.4 without. … If the Seahawks can clean up some of their issues in pass protection, all the ingredients are there for a Super Bowl run.

The Ringer’s Rodger Sherman was so fascinated by DK Metcalf’s touchdown celebration involving a TV camera that he broke down this year’s excessive celebration penalties.

The NFL used to penalize players for celebrating too hard. But the league eventually realized that fans like watching players have fun, and that instead of penalizing and fining players who celebrate, it should market them. … So Sunday, I was flabbergasted to see an actual excessive celebration penalty called. … Metcalf hopped up into the stands, took control of a CBS camera, and operated it for a few seconds. … I think Metcalf is the only player in the NFL to really get flagged for excessive celebration this year. … Metcalf is pretty much the first person to do something not explicitly written down in the rulebook that was so excessive that the refs had to throw a flag. It’s refreshing to see a player get so carried away by their own greatness that they’re willing to break the rules. (Although I guess nobody really needs to worry about the penalty when you’re playing the Jets — Seattle won 40-3.)

CBS Sports’ John Breech gave the Seahawks an easy A+ for their performance.

This game got so out of hand that the Russell Wilson didn’t even have to play the fourth quarter. The Seahawks were able to move the ball at will in a game where Wilson threw for 206 yards and four touchdowns before being benched near the near of the third quarter. Of course, the biggest surprise in this game might have been the fact that the Seahawks held the Jets under 200 yards (185), marking the first time since 2018 that Seattle has held an opponent under 200.

NFL.com’s Jelani Scott credited the Seahawks for the much-needed win and emphasized Carson’s importance.

After last week’s stunning loss to the Giants, this win was the get-right game Seattle (9-4) needed. Sure, beating a winless team doesn’t sound that special on paper, but the victory placed the Seahawks in a crucial tie with the Rams atop the NFC West. A week removed from taking five sacks and posting his second-worst passer rating (78.0) of the season, Russell Wilson bounced back big time. Save for a nice tip-drill pick by Marcus Maye, Wilson played largely without flaw. … It goes without saying that Carson’s presence, combined with Carlos Hyde (15/66), transforms Seattle’s offense. With a huge clash against the vaunted Washington defense up next, it was key for Carson and the O-line to improve their chemistry as the season winds down.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer had a single take-away:

I think we all underrate Chris Carson’s value to the Seahawks offense.