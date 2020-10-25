Somehow, despite what coach Pete Carroll called “the play of the century,’’ a career performance by Tyler Lockett and 572 yards by the Seattle offense, the Seahawks lost Sunday night.

And it’s a loss that will only further inflame the debate whether the Seahawks have the defense they need to take advantage of an offense that is one of the best in the NFL.

Seattle blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter and allowed a 44-yard field goal by Zane Gonzalez on the final play of regulation to send the game to overtime.

Then, after Gonzalez missed an earlier attempt to win it, he hit a 48-yarder with 20 seconds left in overtime to give Arizona an improbable 37-34 overtime win — the kick being the first time all night Arizona had the lead.

Seattle falls to 5-1, while surprising Arizona is 5-2, with the entire NFC West suddenly again in play and the Seahawks having to wonder about a defense that allowed 519 yards and couldn’t get the key stop when it needed it.

By the time the game ended, that “play of the century’’ almost felt forgotten, as did Lockett’s 15 catches for 200 yards and three touchdowns, two of the scores coming on plays that featured about the highest-degree of difficulty, including a 3-yard toe-tapping catch in the back of the end zone with 6:44 left that was initially ruled incomplete, even the officials not believing Lockett had really reeled it in.

After a Seattle challenge, the play was ruled a touchdown, and the score appeared to be enough to give Seattle the winner.

And for a moment, it figured that Lockett would be the hero of the game instead of DK Metcalf, who turned in that “play of the century’’ on Wilson’s only real mistake of the first half, a pass intercepted by former UW and Bellevue High star Budda Baker at the 2-yard line in the second quarter.

On the play, the Seahawks rushed quickly to the line to try to catch Arizona off guard with Wilson lofting a pass to Chris Carson that Baker instead read and jumped in front of.

At the moment he caught it, Baker had the end zone in his sights 98 yards away, sprinting down his own sideline, and when he moved past Wilson at about the 30 some of his Arizona teammates and coaches appeared to begin celebrating a touchdown.

Metcalf, though, took off from about the 2-yard line, giving up about 7 yards in distance as well as a few more in the width of the field, and took off after Baker, eventually tracking him down at the Arizona 8. Metcalf ran an estimated 90 yards.

That meant that instead of an Arizona 14-13 lead — a play that in itself negated a possible 20-7 Seattle advantage — the Seahawks still held a 13-7 advantage, Arizona needing eight more yards to cash in.

The Cardinals never got it.

Three runs netted only five yards, and on fourth down, the Cardinals decided to go for it.

A fourth-down pass never had a chance, as Murray was flushed from the pocket and ended up throwing a desperate incompletion into the end zone.

Seattle took over, and Wilson led a quick 97-yard drive to put Seattle ahead 20-7.

Arizona closed to 20-14 late in the first half, hoping to get a stop that might allow them to go into halftime within striking distance.

Instead, Wilson led another quick drive for a score, again capped by a stunningly artful pass to Lockett, a moon shot from 47 yards out that Lockett caught as he dived in the back of the end zone.

Arizona drove for a field goal to make it 27-17 at the half.

Wilson was 16 of 24 for 250 yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone while also rushing for 56 yards on two carries — a 34-yarder and a 22-yarder that each set up touchdowns.

But despite all the yards and points, the Seahawks never really felt comfortable, with a defense that has been leaky all year not appearing to get any better during the bye week.

After being forced to punt for the first time in the game following their first drive of the second half, the Seahawks allowed Arizona to drive 93 yards in 12 plays — aided by a controversial penalty on Bobby Wagner on third down for unnecessary roughness that kept the march alive.

Murray concluded the drive with a 5-yard TD run in which he slithered past K.J. Wright and dived into the end zone that made it 27-24 with 3:06 left in the third quarter.

Seattle then drove to the Arizona 30, where, on a third-and-5 play, Wilson lofted it over Metcalf’s head into the end zone, where it was instead picked off by Patrick Peterson — it was Wilson’s first two-interception game since the opener of the 2018 season at Denver (he would throw a third in overtime).

Fitting the always chaotic nature of Seattle-Arizona games, though, Murray then simply overthrew an open Andy Isabella on the next play, the ball going straight into the hands of Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs at the 45.

Seattle drove for the TD to Lockett that seemed enough to win it.

The game still somehow wasn’t over, as Arizona used a personal foul on Benson Mayowa on what was an apparent 52-yard field goal to instead drive for a touchdown that cut the lead to 34-31 with 2:33 left.

Seattle got one first down on its next drive but then had to punt, and Arizona took over at its own 20 with 52 seconds left and no time outs and drove for Gonzalez’s field goal.

Arizona then stopped Seattle on the first drive of overtime.

Arizona had a first down at the Seattle 18. After a 5-yard loss by Kyler Murray — on a tackle by Ryan Neal — Arizona decided to kick a field goal from 41 yards out.

The first attempt by Gonzalez went through, but the Cardinals had called time with the play clock running out.

As might be expected just given how things always go in these games, Gonzalez pulled the next attempt to the left.

Seattle took over at the 31 with 2:42 left and two timeouts.

A few plays later, Wilson hit Metcalf on a short pass he turned into a 48-yard touchdown.

However, David Moore was called for holding on Arizona cornerback Kevin Peterson, and Seattle had a third-and-14 at its own 48.

On the next play, a Wilson pass intended for Lockett was picked off by Isaiah Simmons, who returned it to the Seattle 49.

A pass a few plays later, Larry Fitzgerald took it to the 30 and Arizona called its final time out with 25 seconds remaining and two plays later Arizona got the kick it needed to win the game.