RENTON — If you know who owns the Green Bay Packers you maybe — maybe — could pass the test that quarterback Russell Wilson gives to the team’s offensive players each week.

The answer? 361,256 shareholders of what is the only publicly-owned franchise in the NFL.

That information was included in this week’s edition of what are 15-page reports on upcoming opponents that Wilson hands to players on the Seahawks offense each week.

It’s nothing new — Wilson has created such reports since his first season with the Seahawks in 2012.

But Wilson said they grew in importance this season with what was a younger receiving corps, who are maybe his primary intended, uh, target for the reports.

This was Seattle’s first year without Doug Baldwin and when Wilson arrived there were already veterans such as Golden Tate and Sidney Rice leading the receiving room.

“This year in particular, especially because we’ve had a lot of young receivers and young guys, just to be really able to make sure that they’re on their stuff and everything else,’’ Wilson said.

Wilson said he begins compiling the reports out of the notes he takes when watching film of the upcoming opponent, which in a typical week starts on Sunday night after that week’s game has concluded.

“I usually write it up on Tuesday and kind of get it all together,’’ he said. “It takes a few hours.”

Asked why he started, Wilson said: “I just thought about, just making sure that one, that I prepared, but I thought it was important to be able to give information to the other players and stuff. I think that’s really important, to be able to not just study yourself, but also to share knowledge. That way, when you’re asking a question or somebody else has a question or whatever, we can all refer back to it. It’s grown. It started off at five pages. Now, it’s probably at 15. It’s been a cool process of it.”

Players get the reports on Wednesday and Wilson hands out his three-question test on Thursday.

“It could be anything on the sheet,’’ he said. “It could be where the coach was before, and what years did he coach there. It could be all the way to this play, that many years ago. It could be about just one particular player. It could be about the protection schemes. It could be about the routes that we’re thinking and the plays that we’re thinking potentially. Could be where somebody’s from and how fast they are. It’s pretty detailed. I’ll give them basically three questions and they got to get them right.”

This week’s questions, he said, included the one about the Packers.

“Basically, every week, depending on who we’re playing, I give an interesting fact about that team,’’ he said. “It could be something super fun or funny. It could be something about that city or whatever. This week in particular, the question was who owns the Green Bay Packers and how many people. I kind of put a question in there about that and why is that significant.’’

Wilson hands out little prizes, such as $10 for getting them all right.

But as for grades, Wilson says “there’s more to it than that,’’ with Schottenheimer saying Russell basically “gets the final say’’ on if he feels the receivers have gotten from the reports what they need.

Indeed, what matters is simply that the receivers have learned a little more about their opponent.

Rookie DK Metcalf says in that regard, the reports have absolutely served their intended purpose this year.

“I start looking at what he sees that I probably don’t see when I’m watching film,” Metcalf said.

Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said he’s never been around a quarterback who presents such detailed reports.

“It’s just another option for them to review and look at,’’ Schottenheimer said. “Again, we have our stuff that we look at and he takes some of the stuff from ours and adds it to his. It’s just another avenue. He’s got right up to the players and stuff. We get more probably specific in some of the dogs and blitzes out of certain alerts and stuff. It’s amazing. … I think it’s pretty cool he takes the time to do it. It’s very thorough. I’m quite proud of the fact that he does it. I have nothing to do with it. He did it before I got here. It’s pretty cool.”