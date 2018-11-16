The Seahawks have made noteworthy strides since Week 2, when it appeared their fifth win may never come. But those strides have yet to translate into a true statement.

Grab some Advil, wolf down something greasy, and start hydrating like hell. You’ve spent the past few hours drunk off a Seahawks comeback win that shot them back to .500 and preserved their playoff hopes.

It was a vintage victory — the kind that exemplified grit and resilience and all those popular words from The Football Coach’s Thesaurus. But here’s the reality that will serve as this morning’s hangover: The Seahawks still don’t have a truly impressive win.

Maybe that doesn’t matter to fans who saw how closely they played the 9-1 Rams in both of their meetings, or how they were a yard from potentially tying the 7-2 Chargers in the final seconds of the fourth quarter. They’ll tell you that none of the Seahawks’ losses this season has been by more than one score, and therefore the earth-shattering victory is imminent.

That could be true. But if I were grading the Seahawks based on who they’ve beaten so far, they’d be no higher than the “C” Hawks.

The Cowboys? They’re 4-5 and may very well have ousted Jason Garrett as coach had they not upset Philadelphia last week. Seattle beat them at home.

The Cardinals? They’re 2-7 and have beaten only the 2-8 49ers. Seattle needed a 52-yard walkoff field goal to best them in Arizona.

The Raiders? They’d be even money against the Calgary Stampeders. Seattle beat them by 24 in London, but given how Oakland is 1-8 with a minus-125 scoring differential, anything less would have been embarrassing.

The Lions? They’re 3-6 and have losses to the 49ers and the 3-7 Jets. Seattle’s 14-point win in Detroit last month seemed impressive at the time, but it has lost shine as the Lions have been in a tailspin since.

And then there was Thursday’s 27-24 squeaker over the Packers, who held an 11-point lead on the Seahawks in the first quarter. Yes, Seattle knocked off one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks in Aaron Rodgers, but that quarterback plays for a team that’s 0-5 on the road this year.

Sorry, but none of those wins is a trophy worthy of a mantel. They’re in a box somewhere in the attic instead.

So is there optimism to be had? Absolutely.

For starters, Seattle’s running game has returned to grade-A form. Its 154.3 rushing yards per game are 9.5 yards better than any other team in the league, and its whopping 273 yards vs. the Rams on Sunday came without leading rusher Chris Carson.

Oh, and that incessantly scrutinized QB named Russell Wilson? He has a passer rating of 110.2. That’s 0.1 better than his career-high rating in 2015, when he had perhaps the best five-game stretch in NFL history.

But is there also pessimism to had? Absolutely. Top-tier quarterbacks have torched Seattle’s secondary all year. Whether it’s been Rodgers, Jared Goff or Philip Rivers, all have made the disintegration of the Legion of Boom sickeningly salient.

Just as concerning is the 4.9 yards per rush the Seahawks have allowed this year, which is the fifth-worst in football. And from Week 3 on, that number is at 5.3 yards per rush. Throw in the fact that Seattle hasn’t forced a turnover in three games (and has committed one in all three), and you’ll get eyebrows feeling winded from the altitude.

Up next for the Seahawks is a road game vs. the 6-3 Panthers, who have a gifted signal caller in Cam Newton, and this season are 5-0 in Charlotte, N.C., and third in the NFL in rushing. That would be a truly impressive win.

It also would put the Seahawks in prime playoff position, especially when you consider they still have two games vs. San Francisco, one vs. Arizona, and four more at CenturyLink Field.

A loss, on the other hand, would make a postseason berth dubious. It would make it seem as though Seattle will be mired in mediocrity for the rest of the year.

And based on how the Seahawks have fared against quality teams in 2018, it would cause fans to utter the most cutting word they could.

“Typical.”