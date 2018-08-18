Rookie Tre Flowers got the stat at right cornerback for a second straight week.

Veteran Byron Maxwell did not suit up for the Seahawks for their season preseason game Saturday night against the Chargers, meaning rookie Tre Flowers got the start at right cornerback for a second straight week.

Maxwell ran as the primary starter in the first two weeks of training camp before suffering a groin injury and sitting out the first week against the Colts.

Maxwell returned to practice this week and coach Pete Carroll had said there was a chance he might play. But after going through a pregame workout Maxwell returned to the field in street clothes and was ruled out. Likely, the team is just waiting another week for Maxwell to return while also more than happy to get a lot of extra reps for Flowers, a fifth-round pick out of Oklahoma State who the Seahawks are converting from college safety.

With Maxwell out, Dontae Johnson served as the second-team right cornerback and was expected to see his first action as a Seahawk after starting all 16 games last year at the RCB spot and signing in the offseason as a free agent with Seattle.

A few other early lineup notes:

— Maurice Alexander and Delano Hill worked as the second-team safeties in warmups behind starters Bradley McDougald and Delano Hill.

— Receiver Tyler Lockett was in pads and went through early warmups but was not expected to play.

— As was the case all week in practice, rookie punter Michael Dickson held for kicker Sebastian Janikowski while Jon Ryan held for Jason Myers. The Dickson/Janikowski pairing appears to be becoming the first-team battery for the Seahawks. Ryan had held last week against the Colts for the left-footed Janikowski.