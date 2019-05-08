As the first day of a new phase of NFL free agency began — the day when signings would no longer factor into the formula for 2020 draft picks — there wasn’t a whole lot of action for the Seahawks, or anyone else throughout the league.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Seattle had made no signings, and no other transactions for the team were listed by the NFL on its official daily report.

The Seahawks, though, were reported to be in negotiations with defensive end Ziggy Ansah, who is generally considered the best pass rusher still available, with the caveat that his health is a concern — he played in just seven games for the Lions last season before undergoing shoulder surgery.

Ansah visited the Seahawks in April as part of his free agency tour, and according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Wednesday, Seattle is the “front-runner’’ to sign him.

Reported stated that according to “sources,’’ the Seahawks “have emerged as the front-runner to sign star FA DE Ziggy Ansah. They visited with him in late April and need a big-time pass-rusher after dealing Frank Clark. The contract has not been finalized yet. He also visited with the ‪#Bills, who remain interested.’’

In fact, the Bills remain so interested that Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane told radio station 1270 The Fan in Niagara Falls, N.Y., that reports of Ansah possibly leaning toward signing with Seattle were “garbage.’’

Via Mike Rodak, who covers the Bills for ESPN, Beane said: “We’re still in talks with him and his agent. Everything has been very good. All I’ll say about reports [Seattle is emerging as favorite] is I don’t buy into that garbage, especially when I consider where some of the sourcing comes from.’’

Beane then appeared to take an even more direct shot at Rapoport, stating of the report that: “I don’t know where it came from. Maybe it is fact. From the people I talked to that represent, they don’t see it as fact. Time will tell. … Certain people have been wrong more than they’re right and I think it’s a poor job that they’ve done.”

As Pro Football Talk reported, Ansah also visited the Bills in March with Beane stating then that Buffalo would remain in the hunt for him. PFT also reported that Saints and Ravens have also shown interest in Ansah.

Ansah, who will turn 30 on May 29, has 48 sacks in six NFL seasons, with a high of 14 in 2015.

He had just four in seven games last season before having shoulder surgery and it has been reported he may not be fully cleared to return until mid-August. But as Pro Football Focus detailed, he was one of the most-effective overall rushers in the NFL when he did play in 2018.

As PFF stated: “Counting only the weeks that Ziggy Ansah played in last season (weeks 1, 9-14), he ranked first in pass-rush productivity among all edge defenders, totaling 20 pressures (4 sacks, 3 hits, 13 hurries) on just 101 pass-rush snaps.’’

Seattle coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider each said following the draft last month that the Seahawks would continue to pursue defensive linemen and particularly pass rushers to help fill the void created by the trade of Clark to the Chiefs.

But Seattle, like many NFL teams, was also known to prefer to wait until a deadline passed for signings to count against the league’s formula for determining compensatory picks for the 2020 draft. That deadline passed on Tuesday, meaning any signing from Wednesday on will not factor in.

Seattle appears set to get the maximum four comp picks in 2020 for the losses via free agency of players such as Earl Thomas and Justin Coleman.

Carroll told reporters following the draft when asked about the team’s pass rush that “we’re not done’’ and visits to Seattle by the likes of Ansah, Nick Perry (formerly of the Packers) and Shane Ray (formerly of Denver) made it clear the Seahawks are pursuing veterans to try to replace Clark.

Seattle has about $26 million in available cap space at the moment, but if players such as Doug Baldwin and Kam Chancellor are removed from the roster sooner than later, that total will only increase, meaning the Seahawks have more than enough flexibility to make a few signings.

Ansah, though, doesn’t figure to come cheap.

Former NFL agent Joel Corry, who now writes about league financial issues for CBSSports.com, wrote via Twitter that he would expect Ansah to ask for a contract with a “base value somewhere between $8 (million) & $12 (million) for Ziggy Ansah. Max value could approach $16 (million) with sacks and/or playtime incentives. Expect significant per game roster bonuses, which are considered part of the base value although classified as incentives for salary cap purposes.’’