Arizona coach Bruce Arians said Wednesday he didn't expect a comment about the Cardinals feeling at home at CenturyLink Field would be revealed publicly.

Arizona coach Bruce Arians insisted Wednesday he hadn’t really intended to give the Seahawks anything that could be used as bulletin board material following a win Sunday over the Giants.

Talking to his team in a happy locker room after a 23-0 victory over New York, Arians told his players it was time to start quickly looking ahead to the following game this Sunday at Seattle.

“We’ve got a big one next weekend, now,” Arians said. “We know that that’s our home field. We’re going up there and kicking their ass.’’

Arians said he didn’t know the comment would be caught by a TV camera and relayed publicly (league-sanctioned media are the only ones allowed into locker rooms immediately after games but those clips often are showed on network telecasts).

“Well, when you’re talking to your team in the locker room, you’re talking to your team, you’re not talking to the press,’’ Arians said Wednesday during a conference call with Seattle media. “It wasn’t supposed to get out, but it got out. All coaches say things to their teams to get them fired up for the next week. But it got out, and that’s what I said.”

When asked about the comment Wednesday in Arizona, Arians said: “Things that you say to your team in your locker room are supposed to be in your locker room. But, it got out, and I said it’’ and then added “so, we have won three (out of four) up there.”

Indeed Arizona has, all coming since 2013, which is what led to Arians’ “home field’’ comment to his players.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll appeared to mostly shrug off the comment Tuesday when asked during his radio show on 710 ESPN Seattle “Bruce gets to say whatever he wants, man. He can say whatever he wants. OK, bring ’em on. Let’s go. We’ll go play some football on Sunday and we’ll figure it out.”

That appeared to also be the general sentiment in the Seattle locker, with players noting the team already has all the motivation it should need in the form of having to win for any shot at a playoff berth.

“I saw what their coach said,’’ said linebacker K.J. Wright. “It’s kind of funny.’’

Wright said every Seahawk will undoubtedly know what Arians said by the time kickoff arrives, if they don’t already.

“But that’s no big deal,’’ Wright said. “That’s very small. It’s something that we don’t pay much attention to, and like I said, we always focus on ourselves. If that’s what it takes to get his team fired up, then that’s cool. But we know who we are and we know that we have business to take care of.”

Carroll echoed that thought Wednesday, saying the Seahawks have to approach the week worrying about themselves and not all else that rides on the weekend.

The Seahawks need a win over Arizona and also need Carolina to beat Atlanta to make the playoffs.

The NFL this week moved the Carolina-Atlanta game back so that it starts at the same time as the Seahawks-Cardinals contest, meaning Seattle won’t know anything more than it does now when kickoff arrives.

But Carroll said not knowing shouldn’t matter —- nor should finding anything out about how the Atlanta-Carolina game is unfolding as the day goes on.

“I don’t know how we can be any more motivated than we have to win the football game,’’ Carroll said. “We have to do everything we can. It’s not necessary on a normal week (to next external motivation). Why would it be necessary now? I know that you guys look at it that way and ‘oh boy, now we’re really trying hard.’ We’re going for it and that’s how we’ve prepared to always think so that we don’t show inconsistency and so we can develop a consistency and that doesn’t change in this situation.”