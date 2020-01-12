GREEN BAY, Wis. — For so many reasons, Shaquem Griffin will never forget his first NFL sack.

It was, first of all, a takedown of future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and it happened in the fourth quarter of a tense playoff game, and at iconic Lambeau Field, of all places.

What truly made the moment, and perhaps made Shaquem’s season, was he did it with his twin brother, Shaquill.

Shaquem was officially credited with the sack after running a looping stunt inside, and Shaquill was right there on top of Shaquem to finish off the tackle of Rodgers with 6:22 left.

“It was a huge moment,” said Shaquill, who had come off the left edge on a cornerback blitz. “I just hope someone got that picture. I would love to have that picture.”

While Shaquill has emerged as the Seahawks’ top cornerback, and one of the top in the NFL, Shaquem has been a seldom-used third-down pass-rush specialist this season, his second in the NFL. His first sack at least gives him some positive momentum to take into the offseason.

Advertising

“It felt amazing,” Shaquem said. “It’s so crazy because I didn’t know that it was my brother on my back. I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ …

“It’s crazy. We talk about it: ‘What’s the odds?’ Everything we do: ‘What’s the odds of that?’”

The brothers celebrated by running and skipping toward the end zone, then embraced with a handshake.

“I remember hearing stories about Aaron Rodgers coming into my rookie year and to get my hands on him, it’s huge,” Shaquill said. “It was an honor to be able to share that with my brother. Everything that we’ve been through, all the circumstances and situations we overcame, to be here together, to get the first sack together, what else can I ask for?”