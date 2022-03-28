PALM BEACH, Fla. — Russell Wilson’s honeymoon in Denver is just 20 days old with no sign of letting up anytime soon. Maybe not until the Broncos suffer their first loss of the 2022 season, if then.

New Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, a gregarious personality anyway, seemed absolutely giddy throughout his 30-minute news conference at the annual NFL meetings Monday on the day when all AFC coaches spoke — Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and the rest of his NFC counterparts will talk on Tuesday.

“It’s awkward being between Houston and Cleveland,” Hackett joked as he sat down at Denver’s assigned podium, a reference to last week’s stunning trade of Deshaun Watson to the Browns.

That trade may now eclipse Seattle’s dealing of Wilson to Denver for a package of eight players that included the Broncos’ first-round picks each of the next two years as the most momentous of the NFL offseason.

But the way Hackett sees it, the deals prove what he says is an undisputable fact about the NFL.

“You’ve got to have a quarterback to have a chance,” Hackett said. “Whatever it takes to get a quarterback.”

Advertising

And now that Denver has Wilson, the perception is also that the Broncos will do whatever they can to keep him happy — something Wilson certainly wasn’t by the end of his time in Seattle.

Hackett was hired by Denver in late January after three seasons as the offensive coordinator for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

With Wilson likely to always be vague about the exact reason for wanting to move on from Seattle, even disputing the Seahawks’ narrative that it was his desire to play elsewhere that led to trade talks in the first place, there figures to always be something of a guessing game about what truly led to his departure.

Was it simply wanting a fresh start as he enters his 11th NFL season? Was it chafing over an offense that some in Wilson’s camp always kept him under wraps some, and seemed to be especially headed that direction for good over the past year-and-a-half? Was it simply that the Seahawks were no longer winning the way he wanted, with Wilson unsure if he’d be able to achieve his stated goal of winning multiple more Super Bowls?

The one thing Hackett can control in Denver is the offense. And in his media appearances here, Hackett has made the kind of statements that Wilson may have thought he wouldn’t hear again in Seattle about how the offense will be constructed.

“Once we get to know (Wilson), understand him, we’ll build it around him,” Hackett told Denver reporters in a separate session on Sunday. “So what is it going to be? It’s going to be what Russell likes to do.”

Advertising

Hackett said the work of figuring out exactly what that will be remains in progress.

While Wilson has begun doing some informal workouts with Denver receivers, Hackett said he feels it best to implement the offense in person so devising the offense won’t begin to happen until April, when NFL teams begin their official offseason programs.

Hackett’s background as an offensive coach and his work with Rodgers is thought to be among the things that attracted Wilson to Denver. One report, though, stated Denver was already on Wilson’s updated list of teams for which he would waive his no-trade clause before it was known that Hackett would be Denver’s coach.

Regardless, the 42-year-old Hackett couldn’t have asked for a better present as he starts his first NFL head coaching job.

In part because of Hackett’s connection to Rodgers and Denver’s obvious need at quarterback, initial speculation focused on the Broncos’ attempt to try to lure Rodgers to the Mile High City.

Hackett Monday said only that the Broncos considered “many different scenarios” for acquiring a quarterback.

Advertising

“There were so many things we were discussing — players, trades,” Hackett said.

When did he think it was realistic that the Broncos could get Wilson?

“It didn’t feel realistic until he signed the document (waiving his no-trade clause),” Hackett said. “So you’re kind of prepared for everything. It was very exciting that he was even in the conversation.”

While there were no leaks of Seattle and Denver having significant talks about Wilson, it’s now known that the sides began negotiations at the Senior Bowl in January and crystallized at the scouting combing the first week in March, with SI.com reporting Seahawks general manager John Schneider made a final offer of what it would take to get Wilson on the back of a valet parking slip.

Wilson had by then let it be known that he would approve a trade to Denver. Rodgers agreeing to stay in Green Bay helped solidify Denver’s desire to do whatever it took to get Wilson.

For Seattle, a last straw that a trade was basically inevitable, if not the most practical option, was Wilson’s side having let the team know — as Schneider put it — that “there wouldn’t be a long-term (contract) extension” being agreed to again by Wilson.

Sponsored

That’s something that Seattle ideally would have wanted to get done with Wilson before the 2023 season.

Seattle could have hung on to Wilson for the 2022 season and gambled to see what might happen — hoping that a successful year might heal feelings and change plans. But it also meant potentially trying to trade Wilson when he would be a year older, and the offers that came back potentially not as rich with just one year left on his contract.

Now it will be Denver that will have to pay Wilson in 2023, with the deals for Rodgers ($50.2 million per year average) and Watson ($46 million average and a fully-guaranteed NFL record $230 million overall) having reset the market.

Wilson was the highest-paid player in NFL history when he signed a $35 million per year deal in April 2019. Now he is tied for seventh with Kirk Cousins and potentially to be passed by the Raiders’ Derek Carr, who is angling for a new contract.

Re-signing Wilson in 12 months or so is now Denver’s challenge.

But Hackett said there is almost no price to pay to get a quarterback like Wilson, which may be an indication the Broncos also will eventually decide there is no price too high to keep one.

“In the end, if you want a chance to win the Super Bowl, you’ve got to have a quarterback,” Hackett said Monday. “So if there’s one out there you have a chance to get, I mean you’ve got to do everything you can to go get one.”

In Wilson, Denver got their guy, and Wilson gets a hero’s welcome — the kind of reception maybe he thought he’d never get again in Seattle.