Brennan Carroll, one of Pete Carroll’s two sons, is leaving the Seahawks coaching staff to become the offensive coordinator at the University of Arizona.

Brennan Carroll, 41, has been with the Seahawks since 2015 serving as assistant offensive line coach from 2015 to 2018, then working as offensive scheme specialist and offensive line coach in 2019 before taking over the role of run game coordinator this year.

Pete Carroll said Brennan Carroll will stay with the Seahawks through the postseason.

At Arizona he will be reunited with the school’s new head coach, Jedd Fisch. Fisch was the quarterbacks coach for the Seahawks under Carroll in 2010, and then was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Miami in 2011-12 when Brennan Carroll was the tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator.

Carroll’s other son, Nate, has been with the Seahawks since 2011 in several roles, and has been receivers coach since 2018.

Pete Carroll said he was “really grateful” he has been able to work with his sons for so long. “Glenna (Carroll’s wife) and I are both really grateful for having a chance to be that close, our family kind of intact for a while here, and we’ve cherished it and dreaded the time it was going to come (to an end). He’s had a couple chances at other times and we were able to keep them here, but this one is just right with the right guy with Jedd Fisch and he’s really excited about it and we’re excited for him. But we’ve been very lucky to have this kind of connection that we’ve had and he’s done an incredibly good job for us.”

Brennan Carroll also worked under his father at USC from 2002 to 2009 as an offensive assistant, tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator. After a stint at the University of Miami from 2011 to 2014 he rejoined his father in Seattle.