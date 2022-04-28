The players chosen in the first round Thursday of the NFL Draft:

1) Jaguars — Travon Walker, 6-foot-5, 275 pounds, Georgia

Breakdown: Speed and athleticism for his size and build are prototypical and he could probably add some weight without losing much of what makes him special. Pass-rush technique needs work.

Fact: One-year starter whose production (13 tackles for loss and 9 1/2 sacks) was just OK playing as part of a deep rotation at Georgia.

Notable: The last team to pick No. 1 overall in consecutive seasons was Cleveland, which picked an edge rusher (Myles Garrett) in 2017 and a quarterback (Baker Mayfield) in 2018). The Jags went QB (Trevor Lawrence) and then pass rusher in Walker.

2) Lions — Aidan Hutchinson, 6-6, 265 pounds, Michigan

Breakdown: Relentless and efficient pass rusher with a good combination of technique and an assortment of moves. Overall athleticism is a notch below some elite pass rushers who have gone in the top five in recent years like the Bosa brothers.

Fact: The Heisman Trophy runner-up last season is the son of former Michigan defensive lineman and team captain Chris Hutchinson.

Notable: The last time the Lions picked a player from Michigan in the first round was OL Jeff Backus at 18th in 2001.

3) Texans — Derek Stingley Jr., 6-1, 195, LSU

Breakdown: Strong man-to-man technique. Plays balanced to mirror receivers. Can get lost in zone coverage and in run support.

Fact: Stingley was an All-American as a freshman but injuries (foot in 2021) and regression by the rest of the defense undercut his next two seasons.

Notable: Matches the highest drafted cornerback in the common draft era. Last time the Texans selected a cornerback in the first round was 2015 (Kevin Johnson, No. 16).

4) Jets — Ahmad Gardner, 6-2, 190, Cincinnati

Breakdown: Tall, long-armed and fast. Moves his lanky frame smoothly and plays aggressively at the line of scrimmage. Not a lot of power in his game and he can get grabby, but the corner nicknamed Sauce was the definition of lockdown.

Fact: Did not allow a TD reception in his three-year college career.

Notable: Gardner is the highest drafted player ever from Cincinnati and the first cornerback taken in the first round by the Jets since Dee Milliner (No. 9) in 2013.

5) Giants — Kayvon Thibodeaux, 6-5, 258, Oregon

Breakdown: Pounces past blockers to make plays in the backfield with uncanny burst and length. Long, lean build doesn’t lend itself to adding weight.

Fact: Former five-star recruit seemed destined to be a first overall draft pick after freshman season, but between injuries and a shortened pandemic season he never put together a fully dominant year.

Notable: Giants had not drafted a defensive end/edge rusher in the first round since taking Jason Pierre-Paul (No. 15) in 2010.

6) Panthers —

7) Giants (from Chicago) —

8) Falcons —

9) Seahawks (from Denver) —

10) Jets (from Seattle) —

11) Commanders —

12) Vikings —-

13) Texans (from Cleveland) —

14) Ravens —

15) Eagles (from Miami) —

16) Saints (from Indianapolis via Philadelphia) —

17) Chargers —

18) Eagles (from New Orleans) —

19) Saints (from Philadelphia) —

20) Steelers —

21) Patriots —

22) Packers (from Las Vegas) —

23) Cardinals —

24) Cowboys —

25) Bills —

26) Titans —

27) Buccaneers —

28) Packers —

29) Chiefs (from San Francisco via Miami) —

30) Chiefs —

31) Bengals —

32) Lions (from Los Angeles) —

___

